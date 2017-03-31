26°
Surfers take on massive cyclone-induced swells

Sophie Moeller | 31st Mar 2017 1:18 PM
Lennox Head pro-surfer Adam Melling carves up Cyclone Debbie swell at Lennox Point.
Lennox Head pro-surfer Adam Melling carves up Cyclone Debbie swell at Lennox Point.

IT WASN'T just local North Coast surfers who were 'throthin' this morning but the world famous Lennox Point break.

As Lismore's levee over-topped, Lennox/Ballina (Le Ba) Board Riders James Woods, Zak Condon, Mikey McDonagh, Blake Ghanimeh were getting up for "the early” to join WSL pro-surfer Adam Melling and take advantage of the massive swell hitting the North Coast.

"Just call us the stormchasers”, said well-known surfing identity James Woods, otherwise known as "Woody”.

"We rode the 50-year-storm and survived,” he said.

The three metre South East swell with North East winds was at its best around 7am before the massive tide started coming in.

"The rip was full on and the paddle was unbelievable,” said Zak Condon.

Woody said he was looking forward to conditions improving over the next few days as the weather event moves south but its going to be "dirty forever”.

Meanwhile, further south at Ballina's North Wall parents with children at home from school took advantage of a break in the rain to brave the gale force winds to check out the ferocious beach conditions.

Lennox Head/Ballina (Le Ba) surfers James Woods, Zak Condon, Mikey McDonagh, Blake Ghanimeh come in from "riding the fifty year storm" at Lennox Point.
Lennox Head/Ballina (Le Ba) surfers James Woods, Zak Condon, Mikey McDonagh, Blake Ghanimeh come in from "riding the fifty year storm" at Lennox Point.

Brendan Arndt and Eugenio Feito were in flooded Shaw Bay on holiday from England.

"It isn't exactly the sort of weather we were expecting but we are making the most of it,” said Mr Arndt.

