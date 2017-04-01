Super friendly Elly needs a family

ELLY is a classic labrador cross - the words "super friendly” just don't do her justice.

She was found near Lismore Public School without any identification or microchip about two weeks ago by a local resident. She had been hanging around their house for a while, and they suspect perhaps she used to live there as a puppy. We have had no calls about a missing labrador and she is not registered anywhere.

Lismore City Council Rangers believe she is about four years old and, being a labrador, she would fit into any family, including one with small children.

She is a smart dog with short fur and is tidy and clean. She has a wonderful personality and would love a cosy home full of pats, cuddles and kids.

Elly would cost $226.50 to adopt and comes fully vet-checked, vaccinated, microchipped, wormed and desexed. If you'd like to meet her, please phone Lismore City Council on 1300 87 83 87.