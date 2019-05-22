Super fast, six camera Samsung S10 5G in Australia

SAMSUNG'S new 5G phone, which features six cameras, a bigger battery and a larger screen will be available in Australia from May 28.



The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will be available from Telstra and Samsung Experience Stores.



Telstra customers who purchased the Galaxy S10+ during the eligibility period earlier this year will be able to upgrade to the Galaxy S10 5G at no additional cost. These customers will have 21 days from May 28 to redeem the offer.



The announcement comes as Huawei is facing a public relations nightmare after action by the US government as part of its trade war with China.



Huawei's P30 Pro camera has been hailed as arguably the best on the market, but problems with its Google updates and software, caused by the stoush, could put Samsung in the box seat.

The Galaxy S10 5G combines 5G and 4GX network to provide super high speed capabilities. Customers will be able to download a full-length feature movie to your mobile device in seconds.



Applications using high volumes of data like augmented and virtual reality, gaming and video conferencing will also benefit from 5G.



The handset includes a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Display, 4,500mAh battery with Super Fast charging capability and great camera for photos and video.



The six cameras are enhanced with intelligence, similar to that offered by the P30 Pro and top of the range iPhones.

The 16MP Ultra Wide Camera captures a 123 degree field of vision. The camera also offers Live Focus video which helps to focus and create bokeh effects to make the subject stand out.



With a new 3D Depth Camera, users can also detect depth, distance, height and length of objects within the camera's vision using Quick Measure.

The Galaxy S10 5G rear camera capabilities received an overall DxOMark of 112, with a score of 117 for its still camera performance.



Samsung says it was the first smartphone to receive a DxOMark of 100 for its video camera capabilities. Even the front selfie camera scored 97.

Garry McGregor, Vice President of IT and Mobile, Samsung Electronics Australia said: "The Galaxy S10 5G is designed to perform at a level that we have never before seen in a Samsung device.



"From its 3D Depth Camera to 5G network capability, we're delivering the ultimate in terms of innovation, design, and experience."



"This is the most anticipated device Samsung has ever launched in Australia as it combines additions to our amazing Galaxy range but also opens the door to the opportunities that 5G experiences will bring people in future."



"With this upcoming launch, we are delivering on years of collaboration with Telstra to help break new ground in device and network performance." Mr McGregor added.

Telstra Consumer Segment Executive Kevin Teoh said the launch of Australia's first 5G-enabled smartphone would mark the beginning of a new mobile era.



"This will be a game-changing moment for our customers. Telstra has been building Australia's first 5G technology for some time, and now our customers are ready to be the first in Australia to experience this technology in the areas where 5G is now available," Mr Teoh said.

"Faster downloads, high resolution video streaming with less buffering and better mobile gaming on the go are just the start of the network technology's possibilities. 5G also has the potential to transform the way we all live and work."



Out-of-the-box, the Galaxy S10 5G will also unlock new experiences for customers thanks to high speed download speeds made possible through the 5G network.



The device will be available with 256GB or 512GB memory variants. Two colour options will also be available, these being Crown Silver for the 256GB variant, or Majestic Black for the 256GB and 512GB variants.

Mobile plans will be announced closer to launch.