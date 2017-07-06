Suncorp halfway through the stack of Cyclone Debbie claims

100 days of disaster: What happened after Cyclone Debbie

SUNCORP has 19, 000 claims from residents and businesses affected by Tropical Cyclone Debbie in north and south-east Queensland, and northern NSW.

Three months since Cyclone Debbie made landfall, Suncorp has finalised more than 9000 home claims, either by completing repairs or by cash settling customers.

Suncorp claims progress from Tropical Cyclone Debbie as of June 30:

Home claims received = 15747

Motor claims received = 1758

Commercial property claims received = 1332

Commercial motor claims received = 84

Total claims = 18921

Full or partial cash settlements paid for Home claims = 7777

Number and percentage of claims finalised = 9845 (52%)

Repair jobs lodged = 9002

Repairs completed = 1512

Number of local trades/suppliers used = 367

Suncorp's Chief Executive Officer Insurance Anthony Day said home claims, in particular, were being completed faster than they had been following previous cyclones such as Yasi in 2011 and Marcia in 2015.

"Despite the enormity of the event across two states, Suncorp has been able to effectively deploy resources to finalise around 100 claims a day,” Mr Day said.

"When you compare this progress to the same timeframe following Cyclone Yasi in 2011, we're finalising claims twice as fast.”