Sudden closure of local cinema for ‘indefinite period’

PALACE Cinemas Byron Bay is closing down tomorrow due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, Palace Cinemas said it reviewed advice from the Australian Government regarding non-essential services and public gathering mandates, and examined safety concerns for our patrons and staff.

"From this review, we've made the difficult decision to temporarily close all Palace Cinema locations from Thursday March 19 for an indefinite period, to protect both our staff and patrons," the statement read.

"We intend to re-open as soon as circumstances allow, with the usual rich selection of quality cinema and our much-loved international festivals.

"Watch for further announcements.

Executives thanked patrons' support "during this unprecedented time and our excellent staff for their efforts and dedication under challenging circumstances".

"If you wish to continue supporting Palace Cinemas during this time, consider purchasing a premium Palace Movie Club membership or online gift card. But most importantly, stay safe and look after each other, we can't wait to welcome you back."

Palace Cinemas Byron Bay reopened at Mercato Shopping Centre on April 4, 2019, offering nine cinemas after two years closed during the redevelopment of the site.