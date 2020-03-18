Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Byron Bay's Palace Cinemas is closing.
Byron Bay's Palace Cinemas is closing.
News

Sudden closure of local cinema for ‘indefinite period’

Javier Encalada
18th Mar 2020 5:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PALACE Cinemas Byron Bay is closing down tomorrow due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, Palace Cinemas said it reviewed advice from the Australian Government regarding non-essential services and public gathering mandates, and examined safety concerns for our patrons and staff.

"From this review, we've made the difficult decision to temporarily close all Palace Cinema locations from Thursday March 19 for an indefinite period, to protect both our staff and patrons," the statement read.

"We intend to re-open as soon as circumstances allow, with the usual rich selection of quality cinema and our much-loved international festivals.

"Watch for further announcements.

Executives thanked patrons' support "during this unprecedented time and our excellent staff for their efforts and dedication under challenging circumstances".

"If you wish to continue supporting Palace Cinemas during this time, consider purchasing a premium Palace Movie Club membership or online gift card. But most importantly, stay safe and look after each other, we can't wait to welcome you back."

Palace Cinemas Byron Bay reopened at Mercato Shopping Centre on April 4, 2019, offering nine cinemas after two years closed during the redevelopment of the site.

byron bay northern rivers entertainment palace cinemas byron bay whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DISPLACED: Locals in need of a place to sleep after fires

        premium_icon DISPLACED: Locals in need of a place to sleep after fires

        News 'Any person displaced by bushfires can be put in temporary accommodation immediately and without any cost to them.'

        Yeah! Now would be a good time to wash your hands, thanks

        premium_icon Yeah! Now would be a good time to wash your hands, thanks

        News What to do if you witness someone NOT washing their hands in loos

        Schools to stay open, new crowd limits, travel bans

        Schools to stay open, new crowd limits, travel bans

        Health More than 450 cases confirmed across Australia

        Third COVID-19 case in Northern NSW, health boss confirms

        premium_icon Third COVID-19 case in Northern NSW, health boss confirms

        News There has been another positive coronavirus result