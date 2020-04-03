Successful Byron band’s free gift to fans

Former Cairns High School multimedia student Allan Hardy on stage with Parkway Drive. His new film called Viva the Underdogs will be screened at an international premiere on Wednesday. Picture: LUCAS ENGLUND

Former Cairns High School multimedia student Allan Hardy on stage with Parkway Drive. His new film called Viva the Underdogs will be screened at an international premiere on Wednesday. Picture: LUCAS ENGLUND

PARKWAY Drive will be streaming their Viva the Underdogs documentary one-time-only at no charge, via Youtube on April 4.

“Since everyone is stuck at home in these uncertain times, we wanted to bring you some free entertainment, “ the Instagram post said.

The feature length documentary hit Event and Village Cinemas for one night on January 22, 2020, but now everybody can get their eyeballs on it this weekend.

It is not the first time Parkway Drive have used a documentary to communicate what happens behind the scenes on tour.

Parkway Drive: The DVD and Parkway Drive: Home is for the Heartless documented the incredible live shows, difficulties and challenges as the band created an entire scene in Byron Bay and then beyond.

Now, Viva The Underdogs will wrap up Parkway Drive’s 15-year journey from small town surf-rats to international headliners on the world’s biggest metal music festivals.

From seeking out surf spots and sleeping on the streets during their first international tour, to evolving their sound and setting new benchmarks in metal with every album release, the five high school bandmates have always done it their own way.

Parkway Drive frontman Winston McCall said: “We have always taken pride in doing things our way. For over 15 years we have stayed true to ourselves in a world of extremes”.

“We are not the story of shooting star super stardom, we are not the overnight breakout success, we will never be viral and we sure as hell won’t break the internet.

“But we have a vision, and we have lived for it, worked for it, bled for it, grown for it and broken for it.”