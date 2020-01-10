Menu
Subaru has raised eyebrows with its Forester Ultimate Customised Kit Special edition. Picture: iStock
News

Subaru’s rude car name fail

by Alexis Carey
10th Jan 2020 3:52 PM

The 2020 Singapore Motor Show is now under way, but while the event is showcasing some of the world's most impressive vehicles, one model is stealing all the limelight - for all the wrong reasons.

While Subaru unveiled several news cars, including the updated Impreza and the Viziv Adrenaline Concept, another - the Forester Ultimate Customised Kit Special edition - went viral.

The reason? It's very not-safe-for-work acronym.

A snap of the car - and its hilarious moniker - was shared on Twitter in a post by social media user @labergee, amassing thousands of likes, retweets and comments.

Fellow Twitter users were quick to make jokes at the company's expense.

"If it were a no emission vehicle would it be a 0 F.U.C.K.S. Forester?" Jon Csuka tweeted, while Herostratus cracked: "If it doesn't sell well, they can say "No F.U.C.K.S. given."

"Also that name cannot have been an accident," another person stated, while another wondered: "Are all marketing folks 17 year old males?"

It is not known whether the rude acronym was an intentional move by the company or an unfortunate mistake.

Top Gear Philippines reporter Leandre Grecia, who is covering the motor show, also made a joke about the eye-catching name, writing "it's kind of fitting, too, because you'd probably give zero f**ks if your car looked like this".

But she followed it up with a review of the vehicle, praising its "striking blue body paint", "20-inch Enkei wheels wrapped in low-profile rubber" and claiming the "grey metal is nicely complemented by the blacked-out headlamps and tail-lamps".

And it was described as "a delightful nod to immaturity" by Byron Hurd, from Autoblog, who wrote: "The execution leads us to believe that either its builders had no clue, or they simply gave no... well... you know."

A Subaru Australia spokesman told news.com.au the model was believed to be a local distributor initiative and was not generated by the Subaru factory.

There are no plans for it to enter the Australian market.

editors picks fails funny subaru

