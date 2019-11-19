Menu
A man’s rash behaviour with a 20 cent coin has cost him dearly.
‘Stupid’ lover’s rage turns 20 cents into $1260

by Marcel Baum
19th Nov 2019 10:13 AM
VANDALISM committed with a 20 cent piece has cost an "enraged" boyfriend dearly.

Edward Ashley Millar, 22, pleaded guilty to wilful damage when he appeared at the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on November 14.

The court heard Millar was observed on dashcam footage dragging a 20 cent piece across the side of his partner's ex-boyfriend's Toyota HiLux utility in North Lakes on October 26.

Millar's defence solicitor Chris Main said his client, who worked in fencing and required a blue card for his work at schools, had damaged the vehicle after his partner became upset following a dispute with her former boyfriend.

"His partner was upset that the complainant was still hanging around the residence," Mr Main said.

"My client was enraged that his partner was so upset and made the foolish decision to drag a 20 cent piece against the side of the vehicle.

"He accepts that he should pay restitution."

Magistrate Trevor Morgan acknowledged Millar's lack of like offending but admonished his behaviour.

"I hope you kept the 20 cent coin because it is now worth $1260; it was a remarkably stupid thing to do," Mr Morgan said.

Millar was fined $500 and ordered to pay $760 in restitution.

No convictions were recorded.

