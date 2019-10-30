Students to shine in Tamworth

TALENT ON SHOW: Olive O' Reilly and Nika Feldstein will represent the Northern Rivers Conservatorium at the Artstate orchestral concert in Tamworth this weekend.

TALENT ON SHOW: Olive O' Reilly and Nika Feldstein will represent the Northern Rivers Conservatorium at the Artstate orchestral concert in Tamworth this weekend. Marc Stapelberg

FINAL rehearsals are being completed ahead of one of their biggest shows.

Two students from the Northern Rivers Conservatorium will join other students for an inspiring orchestral project at Regional Arts NSW's Artstate in Tamworth this weekend.

Nika Feldstein and Olive O'Reilly have joined 40 young musicians from regional towns across NSW travel in Tamworth for final rehearsals ahead of the Artstate concert on Sunday.

Hosted by Tamworth Regional Conservatorium, the students will perform major symphonic works by Beethoven, Tchaikowsky, Sibelius and the popular Australian composer Elena Kats-Chernin for the concert in the Tamworth War Memorial Town Hall.

Northern Rivers Conservatorium director Anita Bellman said the Regional Youth Orchestra NSW RYO draws its players from the Association's 17 regional conservatoriums, all funded by the NSW Government to provide high quality music education for regional schools and communities.

"This is the third time we have held our RYO orchestral camp to coincide with the Artstate conference and festival presented by Regional Arts NSW,” Ms Bellman said.

"RYO has performed the finale concert for Artstate 2017 in Lismore and Artstate 2018 in Bathurst.

"And before that, the inaugural RYO concert was at the national event Artlands, held in Dubbo in 2016 and also coordinated by Regional Arts NSW.

"So our partnership with Regional Arts NSW has been a key part of RYO's development.”

RYO conductor Patrick Brennan said bringing the students together for this inspiring event in Tamworth has required months of planning on the part of the Association.

"We have young musicians travelling all the way from Lismore, Coffs Harbour, Grafton, Gosford, Armidale, Bathurst, Dubbo, Orange and Wollongong, as well as a strong contingent of local Tamworth students,” Mr Brennan said.

"Our four-day program is packed with rehearsals and tutorials to prepare the challenging program of music for our Sunday concert.”