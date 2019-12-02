Students meet top scientists

Two lucky Richmond River High School students had the opportunity to visit Sydney and attend the ANTSO Big Ideas Forum.

THESE two budding scientists from Richmond River High School in North Lismore have been given the trip of a lifetime.

The Rivers students Bridie Stott and Saneigh Allen, along with teacher Pauline Macleod met up with 16 other students and eight teachers from across Australia at the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation’s Big Ideas Forum in Sydney last month.

As part of the experience, students were given tours of prestigious research and experimental facilities, as well as having the opportunity to meet and learn from the country’s top scientists.

The students said it was an invaluable experience, and they returned from the forum “having networked, obtained resources as well as inspiration and some unforgettable memories”.

At the start of their journey, students were given tours around the ANSTO facility, gaining hands-on laboratory experience as well as attending some special lectures.

One such lecture was given by Australian physicist Dr Richard Garrett, an international fusion researcher, who recently returned from ITER, which is one of the most ambitious energy projects in the world today.

The students visited the OPAL multipurpose reactor, which is a state-of-the-art 20 megawatt multipurpose reactor that uses low enriched uranium fuel.

Students also had the chance to speak to Dr Joseph Bevitt, scientific co-ordinator for the Australian Centre for Neutron Scattering and senior instrument scientist on the Dingo radiograph, tomography and imaging station, with the expert sharing some of the many fossilised remains which have been identified.

Forum participants visited the National Research Cyclotron facility, the Museum of Human Disease at UNSW as well as a visit to the Powerhouse Museum.