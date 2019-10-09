Student stabbed her best friend 30 times

Luisa Ines Tudela Harris Cutting, right, killed best friend and roommate Alexa Cannon, left. Picture: Facebook

A Virginia college student told police she was "doing cocaine with the devil" when she flew into a psychotic rage and fatally knifed her best friend and roommate more than 30 times, a report said.

The New York Post reports that Luisa Ines Tudela Harris Cutting, 21, pleaded guilty on Monday to the January 24 slaying of Alexa Cannon and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, the Roanoke Times reported.

Judge Joey Showalter imposed a total of 40 years in prison but it will be suspended after Cutting serves 20 years under a plea agreement.

Luisa Ines Tudela Harris Cutting. Picture: Facebook

Alexa Cannon. Picture: Supplied

Cutting admitted to stabbing Cannon to death in the off-campus apartment the two students shared near Radford University in southern Virginia.

Cutting had been bingeing on a cocktail of drugs - including cocaine, mushrooms, Adderall, Xanax and marijuana, according to the report.

The 21-year-old confessed to the murder of her friend when officers first showed up at their apartment and then again later during the official interview.

Cutting allegedly made rambling statements about the Apocalypse and recited the Hail Mary prayer a number of times in Spanish, according to the report.

She also repeatedly tried to shove her entire hand in her mouth, the newspaper reported.

During her sentencing on Monday, Cutting offered a brief statement, asking for forgiveness and expressing regret for the killing.

"There are no words for this tragedy and my heart is filled with sorrow and grief," she said.

Prior to the killing, Cannon shared glowing social media posts about Cutting, saying she was her best friend.

Luisa Ines Tudela Harris Cutting. Picture: Instagram

A post on Cannon's Facebook page from July 2018 read: "So incredibly proud of my best friend, Luisa Cutting for becoming Latinos Student Alliance's President! I know you're going to be amazing with everything you do! Love you more!!"

"Love you so-so much," Cutting wrote in response to Cannon's Facebook post.

