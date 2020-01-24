Menu
Crime

Strike force raids alleged cocaine dealer

by Luke Mortimer
24th Jan 2020 9:26 AM
A NORTHERN NSW man who was allegedly supplying cocaine in the Byron Bay area has been charged after a police raid.

NSW Police's Northern Rivers Region Enforcement Squad formed Strike Force Curreeki in 2019 to investigate the supply of cocaine in the region.

Investigations led to a search warrant being executed on a home at Ewingsdale yesterday.

A 43-year-old man was seen inside the home near Byron allegedly attempting to throw items off a balcony.

He was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station.

Police allegedly found and seized an undisclosed amount of cocaine, cannabis and cash.

The man was charged with supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, two counts of supply prohibited drugs, obstruct/hinder person executing warrant, three counts of possess prohibited drug and deal with property suspected proceeds of crime.

He was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

