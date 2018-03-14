Street Eats up a Storm

WORDS have depth, but pictures do paint a thousand of them.

Working in the media a large part of what you do is about letting people know what is coming up.

But as a reporter, the joy for me, comes from recording an event.

I love the way that, for foodies, the joy is in the giving.

I, perhaps, should have taken more pics of the food stalls and cooks and local producers at Eat The Street this year but, as one of those enjoying what was on offer, my photos have turned out to be more about those who were in the crowd.

So in that sense, for all those who played a part in putting on our award-winning food festival, this edition is for you. You brought your talent and generosity and we came and ate.

The squalls kept away the heat and did nothing to dampen the atmosphere.

The Loft created an amazing space in Nesbitt Lane with flamenco dancing and its Buns & Busking Competition and the stage at the end of Carrington Street was a welcome addition to the entertainment on offer.

Cafe Capella was buzzing like its espresso but it was around the corner, at the Republic of Coffee, the caffeine fix kicked in at the Latte Smackdown barista competition.

Am already looking forward to next year.