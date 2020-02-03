Streaming shutters another popular business

A once-popular music store chain has closed its second outlet in as many months, as the digital disruption of the entertainment industry continues to be felt.

VIDEO and music streaming services have claimed another victim, with the closure of another Sanity music store in as many months.

The Sanity outlet at Stafford City shopping centre suddenly closed last week, following the closure of a Cairns store last month.

Sanity had been a long-term tenant at Stafford City shopping centre and had a prime position near an entrance.

It's over for Sanity at Stafford City shopping centre which closed its doors last week. Picture: Darren Cartwright

It's one of several familiar brands to close in the past 13 months at Stafford City following the departure of Big W and the demise of a Subway outlet.

According to Sanity's website, the chain still has more than 30 Queensland stores stretching from Warwick in the south to Earlville (one of two Sanity stores remaining in Cairns) in the north and Mount Isa in the northwest.

The demise of the Stafford City store will unfortunately not be the last, says Queensland University of Technology marketing professor Gary Mortimer.

He said the chain would be better removing itself from where its main competitors such as JB Hi-Fi are situated and diversifying and moving away DVDs and CDs.

"It's no surprise," Mr Mortimer said.

"Sanity is exposed like most retailers to rent and staffing costs but they are more exposed to digital interference than most because consumers able to download music and videos.

"They are also highly exposed to strong competitors like JB which have 50 per cent of the market currently with CDs, DVDs and even vinyl.

"They haven't diversified where their competitors have."

The shelves are bare inside the Sanity store at Stafford City which closed last week. Picture: Darren Cartwright

He said Sanity may close their bigger stores where leasing and rental costs impact on their profitability and look for key locations with a smaller outgoings.

"They may look to downsize their fleet of stores and away from competition," he said.

Sanity and Stafford City shopping centre were contacted for comment.

Sanity opened its first store in the Doncaster, some 14km northeast of Melbourne's CBD, in 1992.

At the peak of its trading days, it reportedly had more than 200 outlets across the country.

To compete with the advent of streaming services Sanity introduced an online music store in 2008.

Since then, however, Sanity - like other entertainment retailers - has fallen prey to online streaming platforms such as Netflix, Stan, Amazon, Spotify and Apple Music.

Sanity currently operates more than 120 stores in Australia and they are predominantly located in regional areas.