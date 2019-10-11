Stranger Things star slams season finale

STRANGER Things star Millie Bobby Brown wasn't impressed with the show's season 3 finale.

The British actress, known for playing Eleven on the Netflix series, admitted the decision for Joyce (Winona Ryder) to leave the town of Hawkins with her in tow sent shockwaves through the cast.

"I was p***ed. I read the script and I was like, 'What, how is this even possible? Why are they moving away?'" she recounted.

"They were like, 'Didn't you read episode 3?' And I was like, 'Oh yeah'. Because Joyce said she wanted to move away from Hawkins," she added to Elle Magazine.

Millie said the departure struck a nerve as it made the adolescent stars of the show ponder how they would feel when the show wrapped and they no longer worked together.

"I don't know, I just felt really against it. When we were filming it, all of us kids said to each other, 'So how are we all going to cry?' Because we don't really cry in front of each other very often," she went on.

"I usually am the one who's crying in every single scene and the kids have to deal with me listening to (sad) music and they're like, 'Oh God'.

"I thought, 'Are we all going to go off and listen to music?' And then one of the kids was like, 'Imagine if we have to do this for real one day'. And we were like, 'What do you mean?'

"And they were like, 'What if, when Stranger Things is over, we'll all have to say goodbye to each other and like this is it.'

"And we all started crying and then they rolled camera and said action. And that was it. We all started saying goodbye to each other. We felt too real."

Stranger Things launched its child actors to fame when it launched back in 2016.

Since then, it has gone on to become one of streaming giant Netflix's most acclaimed shows, with its mix of '80s nostalgia and dark sci-fi impressing critics and viewers alike.

Still, Millie isn't the only star from the show to express her frustration at season 3's cryptic ending.

Earlier this week, David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, called show bosses the Duffer brothers during a live TV interview to demand answers about the fate of his character.

Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission