Stormy start to week predicted

IT WILL be a stormy start to the week according to the Bureau of Meteorology's Lismore seven-day forecast.

There is a 60 per cent chance of showers for this afternoon and into the early evening, with the chance of a possible severe thunderstorm.

Tuesday will see a top of 28C, with a minimum of 15C, with a 50 per cent chance of showers.

0 to 10mm is predicted, as well as the chance of a thunderstorm.

The later half of the working week will be hot and dry, with Wednesday having a top of 27C with a minimum of 9C.

The day will be sunny, with nil chance of rain, with similar conditions on Thursday, although the latter will have a top of 33C and a low of 10C.

Friday will be very hot, with a sunny day and predicted temperatures of 35C and a low of 14C.

BoM said the potential for rain will return on Saturday, with 20 per cent chance of rain amid temperatures of 32C and 15C.

The end of the week will be cooler, with temperatures of 27C and 12C, and a 10 per cent chance of rain on a sunny day.