Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A storm rolls over Lismore.
A storm rolls over Lismore. Rebecca Lollback
Weather

PHOTOS: Storms deliver 50mm of rain, 96km/h wind gusts

4th Feb 2020 6:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STORMS lashed the Northern Rivers overnight, with the weather system bringing more than 50mm of rain to some towns.

The first storm rolled across the region around 6pm and consisted of strong winds with gusts up to 96km/h, lightning and plenty of rain.

Rainfall totals (since 9am yesterday)

  • Lismore: 28mm
  • Ballina: 22mm
  • Rappville: 17mm
  • Byron Bay: 22mm
  • Alstonville: 37mm
  • Tyalgum: 54mm
  • Burringbar: 50mm

Unfortunately it appears Casino missed out on the wet stuff -- it only recorded 0.2mm of rain.

It was also a warm night, with overnight temperatures in Lismore hovering around 23 degrees.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

It's still windy and rainy this morning and, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, that's thanks to the "vigorous" southerly change which has moved in.

"The inland trough will remain in the region for a number of days, as a high pressure system moves from the Bight to the Tasman Sea," BoM explains on its website.

"This high is forecast to become near-stationary over the Tasman Sea through the next week, bringing rain to many places east of the Divide.

"Another trough looks set to deepen near the coast during this period, bringing the potential for heavy rain in some areas, although there is currently some uncertainty over its position."

Temperatures will reach the mid-20s across the Northern Rivers today.

It will remain cloudy, with a high chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Winds are south to southeasterly, 30-45 km/h decreasing to 15-25 km/h in the late evening.

northern rivers weather rain storm
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fatal hit and run sparks road changes

        premium_icon Fatal hit and run sparks road changes

        News COUNCIL plans progress on a section of road at Nimbin where a local woman suffered a fatal hit and run.

        PHOTOS: Chris Hemsworth on location in hinterland village

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Chris Hemsworth on location in hinterland village

        News Federal was disturbed by film trucks, crew and a film star

        Instant success for new farmer’s market by sea

        premium_icon Instant success for new farmer’s market by sea

        News Hear the stories behind the garlic infused honey, the crunchy lettuce, delicate...

        Keeping our young people safe online

        premium_icon Keeping our young people safe online

        News Free interactive presentation to help parents and young people learn how to be...