Stoinis upstaged in Stars’ thumping win

Ben Dunk (right) celebrates with Nathan Coulter-Nile after catching Chris Jordan of the Scorchers. Picture: AAP

A destructive bowling performance from unlikely hero Jackson Coleman and yet another milestone to man of the hour Marcus Stoinis has solidified Melbourne Stars' place at the top of the Big Bash.

Coleman, in his first game of BBL09, unleashed a devastating spell of 3-16 from his three overs, helping the Stars restrict the third-placed Scorchers to their third-lowest total in club history.

In a pitiful night for the men in orange, opener Josh Inglis - a swashbuckling 37 off 19 balls - and Cameron Bancroft (10 off 19) were the only bats to reach double figures as the Scorchers were fired out in just 13.5 overs.

Marcus Stoinis hits out against the Perth Scorchers at Optus Stadium.

In reply, the Stars took no risks, superstar Marcus Stoinis going past 500 runs in continuing his stunning Big Bash season as Team Green passed the total with eight overs left and for the loss of two wickets.

Stoinis never looked troubled in compiling a slower than is customary 39no off 31 balls, extended his huge lead at the top of the Big Bash run-scoring list.

With Inglis teeing off at the top of the innings, the Scorchers started brightly with the bat, at one stage flying at 1-39. But they crumbled to 6-68, eventually all out for 86.

Import mystery spinner Sandeep Lamichhane proved unplayable, snaring 2-7 off three overs, while Glenn Maxwell, Haris Rauf and Nathan Coulter-Nile nabbed one each.

The Scorchers' previously low score was 69 - in 2012 also against the Stars - and the loss against the class of Melbourne ended a three-game winning streak.

Jackson Coleman is congratulated by teammates after dismissing Mitchell Marsh.

One issue may have been the travel, Englishman Liam Livingstone revealing on the Fox Cricket coverage that Melbourne's smoke haze from the state's bushfires had delayed their flight out of Melbourne On Tuesday by more than five hours.

After making light work of the Hobart Hurricanes on Monday night, the Scorchers' flight arrived at Tullamarine Airport only to be told the second leg of their flight back to Perth had been cancelled due to the smoke, leaving them stranded.

Haris Rauf leaps for joy after bowling Fawad Ahmed with a full toss.

They arrived home less than 24 hours before the clash with the Stars.

The Stars claimed their fifth win on the bounce and enhanced their claims as the team to beat in BBL09.

The Scorchers won't have to wait long for a chance at revenge, the two teams meeting in Melbourne again on Saturday night at the MCG.

