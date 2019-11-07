Menu
Lismore City Council's Dial Before You Dig service is now live.
Council News

Stay safe, dial before you dig

7th Nov 2019 10:07 AM

LISMORE City Council's Dial Before You Dig service is now live, which means a faster response to inquiries and lower costs for the council, Mayor Isaac Smith said.

"This is a win-win for the community and the council," he said.

"Last financial year we received more than 2100 Dial Before You Dig request, which had to be processed manually by council staff.

"This new automated service means we can now respond to these requests much quicker, with less staff required to process the requests which will reduce council's associated costs.

"The new faster service also has improved maps."

Cr Smith said implementing this new service could not have come at a better time as the council is expecting an increase in the number of Dial Before You Dig request with the roll-out of the NBN.

Lismore Northern Star

