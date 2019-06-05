Menu
Login
Josh Morris celebrates after scoring a try. Image: Jono Searle/Getty Images)
Josh Morris celebrates after scoring a try. Image: Jono Searle/Getty Images)
Rugby League

JMoz rolls back the years for Blues

5th Jun 2019 9:19 PM

NSW veteran Josh Morris rolled back the years, scoring the first try in State of Origin 2019 as NSW looked to push Queensland on the back foot on their home ground.

The game got off to a frantic start and Nathan Cleary got the Blues on the board with a simple kick for the opening two points.

Queensland thought they had drawn first blood when Corey Oates crossed the line, only to be ruled a no try for stepping on the sideline.

A few moments later, Morris put his rep football "retirement" behind him with a try that ignited the hopes of another NSW series win.

Queensland were often there own worst enemies, making simple errors, and Maroons fans were left further frustrated after another no try call, as Dylan Napa was adjudged to have knocked on.

nrl rugby league state of origin
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Bike repairs call for avoidance tactics

    Bike repairs call for avoidance tactics

    Community "The Kiltman steps up and stages an intervention any time I do anything beyond pumping up the tyres, recharging the lights and computer or cleaning the chain”

    Borrowers set to receive interest rate relief from bcu

    Borrowers set to receive interest rate relief from bcu

    News The interest rate cuts will be effective from July 1.

    Art stories free migrants

    Art stories free migrants

    Community Stories of Freedom stem from migrant program

    My dental gratitude

    My dental gratitude

    Community "DENTIST. A word that strikes fear in the heart”