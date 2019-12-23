Startling theory about star’s death

Brittany Murphy's half-brother insists that the star's death in 2009 was murder, despite what the coroner ruled at the time.

Tony Bertolotti believes there was a lot more going on when his actress half-sister collapsed at the Beverly Hills home she shared with her husband, Simon Monjack.

Her husband dying roughly five months later under similar circumstances has only reinforced Bertolotti's theory that there was more at play inside the household, where her mother, Sharon, was also present.

"If you look at it from a distance, it's like here's this young lady, a fairly healthy girl, she's home with her supposed husband and mother, and she died. How absurd is it? It's only in Hollywood that it's considered another day at the zoo.

"No one takes her to a hospital, which is just four miles away," he told The Daily Mail on the tenth anniversary of her death. "I spent years looking at this, suppressing my own anger. I think Brittany was taken out. Who killed Brittany? She didn't die of natural causes."

It’s been 10 years since the death of Brittany Murphy, pictured here working on the set of film Abandoned' in June 2009. Picture: Hybrid Productions.

Los Angeles coroner Ed Winter ruled at the time that Murphy's death was caused by pneumonia, an iron deficiency and multiple-drug intoxication.

Bertolotti said Murphy's father, Angelo, went to his grave believing that Monjack's alleged negative influence in the star's life somehow led to her untimely death. Although there's very little concrete evidence of a murder, Bertolotti points to his late brother-in-law's alleged bad business dealings and debts as further evidence that Murphy was killed.

"I don't know what business decisions they were making at that time, but [the deaths] sound business-related to me. I've heard all sorts of crap, so what is true? I don't believe the drugs line that much, I don't buy it. I'm sure there was experimentation. But Brittany was conservative with that stuff, she was a bright girl," he said.

Bertolotti has been vocal for years about his distaste for Murphy's husband. Shortly after his death, he openly confessed that he wasn't mourning the loss at all.

Murphy‘s husband, writer Simon Monjack, died five months later in the same home. Picture: AP

"I don't care that he passed," Tony told the Life & Style Weekly at the time. "Maybe it will stop this from happening to another young woman. However he went, it was a service to humanity."

He added: "You have to go back to the money. Jimmy Hendrix died, but the money kept flowing for many, many years afterwards. Sometimes an actress is worth more dead than alive. You've got to look at who's collecting the money now? I don't know. Every time the movie comes on, someone is getting paid. Whoever's got the money knows the truth."

Unfortunately, Bertolotti says that he's not in a financial position to investigate his half-sister's death on his own. However, he continues to speculate about the various conspiracy theories that have arisen in the past decade.

"You've got to look around Brittany and make your mind up. Who was her controller? Who was the one who ran the show?" he concluded. "I have no proof of anything. If I did, I would have blown it off 10 years."

10 years on, the loss of one of Hollywood’s brightest young stars is still shrouded in mystery. Picture: AP

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission.