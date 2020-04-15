Star’s very racy naked isolation shoot

Comedian and talk show host Chelsea Handler has found one way to stave off the boredom during self-isolation.

Comedian and talk show host Chelsea Handler has found one way to stave off the boredom during self-isolation.

That's one way to keep yourself entertained in quarantine.

Comedian and former chat show host Chelsea Handler, 45, has stripped completely naked for a racy Instagram snap, her modesty only covered by a handful of artfully placed books.

"Do you like to have fun in the tub with learning? I do," Handler captioned the revealing photo.

"I will be sharing #GetLitWithChelsea recommendations bimonthly if you care to read some of my picks and keep your brain from turning into a pancake during quarantine."

Earlier this month Handler kicked off her #GetLitWithChelsea online book club with another naked photo - she certainly knows how to get attention:

Handler's been fond of a revealing photo shoot for years now - she even posed for the cover of Playboy Magazine:

Chelsea Handler on the cover of Playboy, December 2009 double issue. Picture: Playboy

And a few of her more candid Insta-pics from over the years - including a tongue-in-cheek parody of Kim Kardashian's infamous Paper Magazine cover:

Kim vs. Chelsea. Picture: Instagram

Topless on a camel, for some reason. Picture: Twitter

In a 2016 self-penned article for Harper's Bazaar, Handler explained her love of sharing pics of herself in various states of undress online.

"There was never a moment when I was like, 'I'm going to enter the public conversation on the importance of female nudity.' I text my friends naked pictures of myself. I ruin group pictures by pulling a boob out. Everyone has seen me naked; good for them. When I go on dates, I'm glad that we've gotten that out of the way so they already know what's coming," she wrote.

"I'm not trying to be a role model to kids, because I don't have any children, but I do think everyone should have a free spirit. I also think that it's great that after all these years, I've finally found a way to utilise my giant jugs."

Originally published as Star's very racy naked isolation shoot