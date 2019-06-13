Stars dance for Cancer

STRICTLY FABULOUS: The 2019 Stars of Lismore and their dance coaches strutted their moves at the event launch at the Lismore Workers Club on April 17.

THE Cancer Council's Stars of Lismore - Dance For Cancer takes place this weekend at the Lismore Workers Club.

One of the dancers, MrWilliam MacNeil, will be dancing with Karen Miles, dance teacher at Hooked on Swing Lismore!

Mr McNeil is Canadian-born, British and American-educated and worked, principally, in Asia before emigrating to Australia in 1999.

After seventeen 17 years of living in Brisbane, William and his wife Pam moved to Lismore in 2016 and MrMacNeil became the Dean of the School of Law and Justice at Southern Cross University, as well as the inaugural holder of The Honourable John Dowd Chair in Law.

"When not teaching, researching and deaning, I like to cook a mean vegan meal, chill at Clarkes Beach and shake my 'groove thang' to my beloved '70s and '80s dance music. My motto: Disco forever!”

Mr MacNeil has already doubled this fundraising goal with over $10,000 raised so far. "I was motivated to join Stars of Lismore so I could represent SCU proudly; participate actively in the Northern Rivers community; dazzle Lismore with my 'get down on it' moves, - but, above all, fight cancer!,” said said Mr MacNeil.

Erin Turnbull, Cancer Council Community Relations Coordinator for Northern Rivers, is beyond delighted of by the continuous continual support from the Lismore community as the Dance For Cancer Stars strive to reach their fundraising goals.

"Dance for Cancer is such as amazing community event and it is so great to see all different walks of the community come together and unite as one to raise funds for such an important cause,” said MsTurnbull said.

The event takes place on Saturday and funds raised allow for Cancer Council NSW to conduct crucial research, implement prevention programs and provide information and support services to those affected by cancer.

To donate to the participants below, visit www.everydayhero.com.au /event/starsoflismore2019 and click Sponsor a Star.