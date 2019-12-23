Menu
Daisy Ridley as Rey in a scene from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Picture: Disney/Lucasfilm Ltd.
Movies

Star Wars actor slams new film: ‘Failure’

by Nate Day
23rd Dec 2019 10:00 AM

Jake Cannavale, a member of the Star Wars acting family, is far from pleased with the franchise's latest instalment, The Rise of Skywalker.

The 24-year-old actor and son of actor Bobby Cannavale appears in the Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian on Disney+ and took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the new movie.

 

The new Star Wars film is proving divisive – even among the franchise’s own actors. Picture: Disney/Lucasfilm Ltd.
"I'm in the Star Wars universe now!!!" the 24-year-old wrote online. "So surely I can't speak ill of Episode IX right??? … WRONG," wrote Cannavale on his Instagram story, which has since expired. "Rise of Skywalker was hands down the worst Star Wars movie. An absolute f***ing failure … Rise of Skywalker (btw dumb title) was worse than Phantom Menace AND Last Jedi combined. Fight me."

Cannavale guest-starred in the sci-fi show as an aspiring bounty hunter - only the actor's 13th credited role.

When a fan asked if he'd still be upset if he had been cast in the movie, Cannavale said he'd have been even more frustrated.

 

"Honestly, I think I'd be more mad. Obviously I can't speak on behalf of the cast. To some actors this is just a job and maybe they're just happy to be working. To which I say more power to them," he said. "Also, maybe they f***ing loved the new Star Wars!' In which case that's f***ing dope that they got to work on something they truly got to enjoy."

 

Cannavale has a guest role in The Mandalorian, which has become an internet sensation thanks to Baby Yoda (pictured). Picture: Disney Plus via AP
Cannavale then explained where his frustration came from.

"Personally, I've been a huge Star Wars fan since I was a kid," he admitted. "And I felt pretty let down by the overall laziness of this new trilogy, and also a bit angry at the entitlement of it for pretty much seizing control of the franchise as a whole by basically [saying], 'Nah we don't like the ending that everybody's been cool with for decades, let's change it!'"

Cannavale's other roles include a few appearances in Nurse Jackie and the zombie film Eat Brains Love.

He concluded his message, saying: "I personally would feel pretty depressed if I was in the new Star Wars movie (as a main character I mean. If I was a dude wearing an alien puppet or whatever I'd be f***ing stoked … but still.)"

 

Jake Cannavale and his father (left), fellow actor Bobby. Picture: Splash
This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

