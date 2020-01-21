Menu
Star destroys his $321,000 Lamborghini

by John Hutchinson
21st Jan 2020 10:49 AM

MANCHESTER United footballer Sergio Romero has been involved in a horror car crash.

The reserve goalkeeper's $AUD321,000 Lamborghini smashed through a barrier and into a hedge on the way to training at Carrington, The Sun reports.

Despite the shocking photos that circulated of the aftermath, United confirmed Romero escaped unhurt.

 

The 32-year-old even managed to train with the rest of the squad only hours after he watched his teammates lose 2-0 to Liverpool.

Police and traffic officers attended the incident and traffic cones were placed around the stricken vehicle. The back of the Lambo was ripped apart.

It appears Romero was travelling on the A6144M, also known as the Carrington Spur.

Romero, who has won 96 caps for Argentina, has been married to Eliana Guercio since 2008.

The couple have two children together.

 

Despite his impressive international record, Romero has found club appearances hard to come by at Old Trafford.

He is firmly behind first choice shot-stopper David De Gea between the sticks, and is usually only used for Cup games rather than in the Premier League.

The Argentinian has only made nine league starts this season.

The Sun reported back in 2017 how the 188cm keeper upgraded to a Lamborghini from a $28,392 Fiat 500.

He also boasts a luxury white Audi.

Manchester United's next fixture is against Burnley FC on Thursday morning.

Sergio Romero has 96 international caps for Argentina.
Sergio Romero has 96 international caps for Argentina.

This article first appeared in The Sun and was republished with permission.

