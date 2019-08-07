Star cast as Lewinsky for new TV series

Monica Lewinsky being sworn in during her videotaped deposition in impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton. Photo: AP

Monica Lewinsky being sworn in during her videotaped deposition in impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton. Photo: AP

Booksmart and Lady Bird star Beanie Feldstein has been cast as Monica Lewinsky in the upcoming season of American Crime Story.

The third season of Ryan Murphy's anthology series will tell the story of the Bill Clinton impeachment saga, based on Jeffrey Toobin's book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

The season will be called Impeachment: American Crime Story, which will be available to stream on Foxtel in late 2020.

Feldstein's portrayal of Lewinsky will likely tell the former White House intern's side of the story given Lewinsky serves as a producer on the series, according to a report in Variety.

Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever in a scene from the movie Booksmart. Supplied

In addition Sarah Paulson will star as Linda Tripp and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones.

Feldstein is best known for her supporting role in the Oscar nominated Lady Bird and more recently as one of two leads in Olivia Wilde's directorial debut Booksmart. She has also appeared on stage in Hello Dolly and will feature in the upcoming How to Build a Girl.

The then-22-year-old Lewinsky made global headlines after Clinton was exposed as having engaged in an affair in the White House with the intern, an affair he initially denied and then admitted. The resulting scandal engulfed American politics for years.

Lewinsky disappeared from public view for many years but has in recent years built a profile as an activist and speaker, reclaiming her story.

American Crime Story's first two seasons dealt with the O.J. Simpson trial and the murder of Gianni Versace.

"This franchise re-examines some of the most complicated, polarising stories in recent history in a way that is relevant, nuanced and entertaining," FX Networks chairman John Landgraf said in a statement.

"Impeachment: American Crime Story will likewise explore the overlooked dimensions of the women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton presidency."

Season three will begin production in February in time for a September 2020 release.

