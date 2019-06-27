Menu
Login
News

Stadium stampede in Madagascar kills 15

by Laetitia Bezain
27th Jun 2019 5:17 AM

Madagascar's police say a stampede at a concert by a popular singer has killed at least 15 people in the capital.

General Richard Ravalomanana, head of the national police, said just before the start of an appearance by the artist Rossy on Wednesday evening, the crowds surged, causing a stampede and people were trampled to death.

Professor Olivat Rakoto Alson, director of Joseph Ravoahangy Andrianavalona Hospital, where the dead and injured were taken, said the death toll is likely to increase because several of the injured are in critical condition.

The tragedy occurred as Madagascar was celebrating the 59th anniversary of its independence.

Rwandan head of state Paul Kagame was the guest of honour of President Andry Rajoelina for the occasion.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon they attended a military parade in the same Mahamasina stadium.

More Stories

Show More
deaths editors picks madagascar stadium stampede

Top Stories

    Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has new leader

    Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has new leader

    Community Lismore Chamber gets new co-president with departure or Patrick Healey

    Saffin's sign of the times

    Saffin's sign of the times

    Community Making sure budget lines up with election promises

    Can't get to Byron Bay, never mind, Festival's coming here

    Can't get to Byron Bay, never mind, Festival's coming here

    Community Writer's Festival casts its net beyond Byron

    Bicycle City Index: how do we rate?

    Bicycle City Index: how do we rate?

    Community Best cities in which to ride a bike