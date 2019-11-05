St Carthage's visit Parliament House

STOPPING BY: St Carthage's Primary School visited Parliament House in Canberra last week.

ST CARTHAGE'S Primary School were in Canberra last week, it was great to catch up with them.

During the week Our Lady Help of Christians also visited.

It was wonderful to catch up with them in Parliament House.

They asked great questions about the workings of Parliament.

We have made cheaper medicine available for over 500,000 patients through the PBS.

Tecentriq and Avastin helps patients with stage IV metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer.

Besponsa and Blincyto is a medicine used to treat relapsed or refractory Philadelphia chromosome positive B-ALL

Aprepitant Apotex® helps the treatment of patients with nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy.

Since 2013, the Government has listed over 2,100 new or amended items on the PBS at an overall cost of around $10.6 billion.

In Parliament, we have introduced improvements to the Farm Household Allowance (FHA).

This will help more farmers through periods of hardship.

This is on top of over $7 billion worth of assistance to help support our drought-affected farmers and communities.

The following link is a one stop shop for all drought assistance: https://farmhub.org.au/