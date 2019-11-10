Menu
Council News

Spring into summer with a visit to your CRC

Jackie Munro
by
10th Nov 2019 1:00 PM

YOU MAY not know that household batteries and fluoro lights can be recycled into new products but not if they get thrown into kerbside bins where they end up as landfill.

It's been estimated that around 46 tonnes of batteries and 28 tonnes of fluoro light bulbs end up in our bins each year across the north coast region and yet there's a simple alternative.

It's your local Community Recycling Centre or CRC.

Take the opportunity this National Recycling Week on November 11-17 to visit your nearest CRC located at the Lismore Resource Recovery Centre, 313 Wyrallah Rd, East Lismore.

Residents can drop off quantities of up to 20 litres or 20 kilos of unwanted batteries, fluoros and other household problem wastes including smoke detectors, oils, paints and gas bottles.

There's no charge to drop off these items, most of which will be recycled or reused.

In the last three years more than 112 tonnes of household problem waste has been diverted from landfill by the efforts of Lismore residents who have visited their CRC to dispose of items in a safe and environmentally friendly way.

So whether you're moving house, renovating your home or just having a spring clean, gather up those problem waste items tucked away in the darkest corner of the shed or in a forgotten draw or cupboard and drop them off for free at your CRC.

Of course, you can also visit the CRC any week of the year.

For more information contact Lismore Council on 1300 873 387 or visit the website.

