Spratt attack leads to Tokyo

BALLARAT, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 12: Amanda Spratt celebrates her win during the Elite Women's Road Race as part of the 2020 Road National Cycling Championships on January 12, 2020 in Ballarat, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)

BALLARAT, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 12: Amanda Spratt celebrates her win during the Elite Women's Road Race as part of the 2020 Road National Cycling Championships on January 12, 2020 in Ballarat, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)

THE last three or so weeks I’ve been back in the saddle on the commute.

While the really hot November to early December made the idea of cycling to the newsroom less appealing than whacking cockroaches out of my compost heap, for some reason I’m back on the program.

And loving it. So thank you courteus Lismore drivers. You know who you are.

Although, Monday this week (when this column is written) I confess a combination of greasy roads, predicted showers and the complexities of delivering 18 mini pavlovas filled with cream and topped with blueberries to thank someone for assisting the Lismore Evening branch of the Country Women’s Assocation, swayed me to use the Kiltman’s car.

Yes, the pav mission was a success, but there must be a way to deliver baked goods via velo.

Suggestions please!

Meanwhile, wasn't Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton Scott) fabulous when she rode like a Valkyrie to take out her third success at the 2020 Australian road cycling championships in Ballarat on Sunday. (This is statement, not a question. She was damn marvellous.)

Spratt absolutely gunned it to outsprint breakaway companion Justine Barrow (Roxsolt Attaquer), with Spratt’s Mitchelton-Scott teammate Grace Brown taking third place, a further 10 seconds back.

As you read this Spratt will be doing her utmost to make the podium in the 2020 Santos Women’s Tour Down Under Tour which runs January 16 to 19.

As defending champion, her strategy for a fourth successive Tour Down Under crown this month is a smooth as silk.

There’s no doubt if she stays on form Spratt could end her season with her first Olympic gold round her neck at the Tokyo Olympics.

And it’s one she’s been focussing on for some time.

“I think about it almost every day,” she said in an interview in 2018.

“That is the big one for me – the pinnacle.”