Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Nick Kyrgios is serious about wanting to help bushfire victims.
Nick Kyrgios is serious about wanting to help bushfire victims.
Cricket

Sports stars dig deep to help bushfire victims

by Matt Logue with staff writers
3rd Jan 2020 11:31 AM

NICK Kyrgios has pledged $200 for each ace he serves across the Australian summer of tennis to support victims of bushfires raging around the country, and  LaMelo Ball will donate a month of his NBL salary to support victims of the tragic NSW fires.

Tennis Australia says plans are in place to support those impacted by the country's bushfires, after star Nick Kyrgios's proposal for a charity exhibition match to raise funds ahead of this month's Australian Open gained rapid support.

The world No. 30 posted his idea to Twitter late on Wednesday, and by Thursday afternoon the concept was gathering pace.

 

 

 

"The more exposure it gets I think we have the potential to do something pretty special there," Kyrgios said ahead of the inaugural ATP Cup, where he'll represent Australia in Brisbane from Friday.

"All the heartbreak this summer; it's pretty tragic what's going on, especially with my hometown, Canberra, being under a bit of smoke, the most hazardous smoke in the world at the moment.

"To see Canberra like that, it's pretty tough to see."

Kyrgios later tweeted that he would donate $200 for every ace he hit this summer.

Aussie teammate Alex de Minaur responded, saying he'd go to $250 per ace because "I don't think I'll be hitting as many aces as you mate."

LaMelo Ball and the Hawks are digging deep to help bushfire victims. Picture: Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images
LaMelo Ball and the Hawks are digging deep to help bushfire victims. Picture: Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images

Bound for the NBA, Illawarra Hawks guard Ball said on Friday: "It's sad to see what is happening on the south coast of Australia. People have lost their homes and everything they own.

"My parents taught me to help out wherever I can, so this is my way of helping out."

Ball's minder, Jermaine Jackson, confirmed to The Daily Telegraph that Ball felt compelled to help out after seeing the devastation.

The Hawks, in partnership with the Illawarra Mercury, will be raising money for the Salvation Army Disaster Appeal, which is also helping victims of Australia's bushfires.

 

Nick Kyrgios shows off his serving motion.
Nick Kyrgios shows off his serving motion.

On Thursday morning, Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said the public should "stay tuned" for the announcement of a number of initiatives, beginning at the inaugural ATP Cup.

Many of the game's headline acts, including world No. 1 Rafael Nadal and No. 2 Novak Djokovic, are in Australia to play in the newly minted teams event ahead of the year's first grand slam at Melbourne Park.

Australia ATP Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt said the Australian Open's status as one of the country's biggest events meant they had a platform to provide significant support.

"Christmas and the new year should be a happy time for these families and lots of these people are doing it pretty tough out there," he said.

"So I think all of us feel like we would like to help in some way."

With the deadly fires continuing to burn across the country,  Tiley said Tennis Australia "wanted to help these communities in a meaningful way".

"For weeks we've been watching the devastation caused by bushfires across Australia and the people affected are constantly in our thoughts," he said.

"We … will announce a number of fund raising and support initiatives that will be rolled out across the ATP Cup, Australian Open and our other events over the coming weeks.

"Stay tuned for further announcements."

More Stories

Show More
alex de minaur bushfire victims illawarra hawks john millman lamelo ball nbl nick kyrgios
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CCTV to be used to catch dumping at op shops

        CCTV to be used to catch dumping at op shops

        News Council warns fines will be given for dumping rubbish at op shops

        First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        premium_icon First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        Property 'Check the eligibility criteria now to see whether you qualify'

        PHOTOS: Fruity partiers make a splash for new year

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Fruity partiers make a splash for new year

        News Colourful fun as partiers enjoy the Tropical Fruits New Year’s Day Pool Party.

        ’First time ever’: Council’s plan for $54m road backlog

        premium_icon ’First time ever’: Council’s plan for $54m road backlog

        News Lismore council has named its priorities for 2020