Sports results – How you went on the green and on the field

GOLFING GALS: At Casino Golf Club at the Richmond Dairies Stableford were winners and runners up:Julie Llewellyn, Sue Leeson, Ro Lenton, Maree Drysdale, Johneen Pluis and Kylie Walker.

ALL the sporting results for the past week as supplied by your golf, swim, sailing and soccer clubs – if yours is not represented, send results and high-res photos to sport@northernstar.com.au.

Bowls

CASINO LADIES

Wednesday Feb 26 Social Bowls .Winners on the Lowest Winning Aggregate; J Newell C Haynes N Hawkes & A James d P Gimson J Creighton J Cooke & K Jonsson ; N Moran P Brown D Skinner & [A McLean & G Connolly shared Skip] d J Carthew S Birrell D Grice & R Skirrey. Social Bowls Friday February 28th winners on highest winning margin ,P Brown K Marks & L Black d A Temple G Connolly & N Moran ; D Skinner J Creighton & A James d J Mason J Carthew & B McAuliffe. Entries to State Carnival closes March 9.

Bridge

OCEAN SHORES

26/2/10. 4 Table Howell. 1st P Baldwin/M Moore, Tie for 2nd C Kiernan/P Kranz and L Lawrence/L Harcourt. 4th J Selleck/B Simons. Play is at the Ocean Shores Country Club Wed evenings, to be seated by 6.15pm. Ino / partners contact Denise 0481735264.

Golf

BALLINA

Competition Report MondaY March 2, 2020, 118 Members, Visitors and Veterans played an 18 Hole Stableford event. The winner was Peter Webster with 39 points. Second, on a counback, was Ron Visman with 37 points from third placeed Kevin Bullock from fourth placed David Campbell from fifth placed Steve Arahill. There were 23 balls to 33 points on a countback. NTPs 5th Hole (Sponsored by Paradise FM) David Neven (150 cm). David also won the Pro Pin for $105.

9th Hole (Sponsored by McGrath Real Estate) George Spiteri (147 cm)

12th Hole (Sponsored by Wallace and Co) Mal Lawn (490 cm)

17th Hole (Sponsored by Ballina Discount Batteries) Darryl Waddell (369 cm)

The Hot Shot on the 8th (Sponsored by Wenban Chiropractics) was not won.

The Eagle’s Nest on the 13th, sponsored by Gator Electrical, was not won.

The Lucky Card Draw for $106 was won by John Townsend.

114 Veterans participated in the Veterans 18 Hole event. Winner was Don Gregor OBE with 38 points winning $40 plus a voucher from Ballina Cinemas. Second was Kevin Bullock with 36 points, winning $30 plus a voucher from East Ballina Boozatorium. Third was Peter Webster with 35 points on a countback, winning $20 and a voucher from Ballina Ten Pin Bowl. There were 6 X $10 vouchers down to 31 points on a countback. Voucher winners were David Campbell, Peter Haesslein, Mal Lawn, Geoffrey Tulip, Barry Kiddle, John Gallagher and Rodney Cooper.

CASINO

Tuesday Feb 25 With rain threatening the field was less than usual with 35 Vets for the Single Stableford event, the winner of the day was Peter Brophy (20) with 36 points; from Ted Fogarty (16) with 34 on a c/b from Lloyd Benson (16), James Dean (27) had 33, then came Daniel Kenney (15) with 32 on a c/b from Bob Reiche (31), from Trevor Wood (9). The Ball Rundown went to 29 and the NTP’s were won by Peter Brophy on the 5th, Alan Schier on the 12th and Sandy Thompson on the 17th.

Wednesday Feb 26 Richmond Dairies Manager Chris sent his Representative Julie Llewellyn to play in the Richmond Dairies Stableford Event with 29 in the field; Julie (16) finished up the winner in Div 1 with 32 points from Runner Up Sue Leeson (14) having 28. Div 2 Winner was Roanne Lenton (23) on 30 points from Maree Drysdale (28) with 27 and Div 3 was won by Johneen Pluis (33) with a great 33 points from Kylie Walker (39) on 30. The Ball Rundown went to 24 on a c/b. The Eagles Nest has 5 balls in it which were not won. But wait there is more the rest of the field were given a Richmond Dairies logoed ball to take home. What a great day it was everyone went home a winner; the course is recovering well with the rain we are having periodically, the greens are just fantastic to play on.

(pictured from L-R Julie Llewellyn Sue Leeson Roanne Lenton Maree Drysdale Johneen Pluis Kylie Walker). Thursday Feb 27 there were 42 fellas come and play in the Single Stableford event and the winner of the day was Jim Moffitt (15) with 41 points from runner Up Mick O’Neill (18) who had 38. The Ball Rundown went to 33 on a c/b and Wayne Jackson won the NTP on 17th with no one on the 5th. Friday Feb 28 the ladies had 18 players for the Single Stableford; the going is quite tough out there on the course, it being prepared for the Men’s Championships in a little over a week. Judy Karam (31) finished on top with 31 points on a c/b from Janelle Godfrey (27). The Ball Rundown went to 25 and the NTP on the 17th was won by Betty Quinn. Saturday Feb 29 the last day of the month; Walker Bros Smash Repairs & Towing Service sponsored the 2BBB Stableford and there were 91 players in this event the best score of the day came from Addison McCormack (28) & his partner Scott Clapham (17) with 49 points from 1st Runners Up Speedy Nelson (13) & Andy Shaw (20) with 48 points then came the 2nd Runners Up Wayne Nowland (15) & Greg Petty (20) with 46 points. The score of 46 points was popular with John Riggall (6) & Ryan Hampstead (28); Alan Jones (20) & Tony Snow (17), Jason Collis (19) & Nick Morrissey (20) on the same score. The Ball Rundown went to 44 on a c/b and the Eagles Nest has 92 balls in it which was not won.

The first 2 Rounds of the Casino Men’s ONGMAC Championships start next Saturday 7th and Sunday March 8 also incorporated into this event is the Junior Male & Female Championships and this year there are a few juniors coming out to play. Good luck to all who are committed to playing in this event held over 4 rounds of golf; the last game on 21st March will be a seeded draw.

CASINO SOCIAL

The monthly medal winner was Gary Shephard with a net score of 25 on a count back from Cain Cook also 25. 3rd, Donald Hampson 26. The putting trophy went to C.Cook with 16 putts and he also won the players draw. Nearest to pins: 8th,13th, & 15th, C.Cook.10th & 12th, T.Jenkins.11th, G.Skennar.14th, Vinny, 16th, N.Rose.17th, A.Hughes.

18th, M.Olive. Next Sunday’s event sponsored by Northern Rivers Painters Casino will be a day trip to Murwillumbah and a car pool will leave the club at 6am.

CORAKI VETERANS

Thurday 27/2/20

A very large field contested the 18 hole single stableford. Winner G Gibson, 2nd J Voght, 3rd S Smith free game J Watt, chicken/ball winners T Newton, S Ormond, S Dawson, M McGregor, T Duff, B Waterson, B McDonald, E Reddell, T Beemster, R Gacioppa, T Doyle, J Lassig, W Wotherspoon. Nearest Pins 3rd/12th S Smith, 6th/15th T Wood.

This Thursday the March Monthly Medal will be played commencing with a shot gun start at the new hit off time of 8.30am. As usual until then good golfing. Max

KYOGLE VETS

It’s a battle for most Kyogle Vets on a rain sodden track where the ball stops practically on impact with the fairway. Of course some golfers handle the conditions better than others. Dave Robbins was one of these in winning the day with 34 pts, while Edward Enright & Kelly O’reilly took out 2nd & 3rd place on countback with 30 pts.

The ball run-down began with Barry Mitchell with 30 pts, then Marty Trouw, Steve Beaumont, Barry Doig, Dumpy Hogg & John Doyle scored 29 pts; Wayne Mills & Barry Little 28 pts & with 27 pts was Mick Tough, Paul Brosnan & Jeff Firth on 27 pts.

NTPS went to Barry Doig on the 2nd/11th, & John Doyle on the 5th/14th.

Anyhow with the rain starting to level out now & the course getting into good shape we will battle out next week with a Single Stableford.

LISMORE WOMEN

26/2/20. Stroke. Sponsor-Val Cawley. 1st Div Win. S Pringle. R/U C Booker. 2nd R/U. S Sheaffe. 2nd Div Win. H Lowe. R/U D Coster. 2nd R/U A Slade. 3rd Div Win. D Cahill. R/U S Kay. 2nd R/U T Robinson. NTP’S. B McLeod, N Lobban, A Finch, P Huxtable, D Coster. N Copeland won the Supershot 624cm. Balls to 80.

WOODBURN EVANS HEAD

Tuesday February 25 Club Competition Winner Jeff Boyd, Rundown J Robinson Jnr., J Robinson Snr., J Patterson, Wednesday, February 26 Ladies Vs Par A Division Winner J Hennessy-5, B Division Winner G Edser -3, Rundown S Manwarring, R Kinnane, K Fletcher, H Savins, NTP’s 2/11 S Manwarring,

9/18 H Campbell, Thursday, February 27 Veteran’s 2BBB Stableford Winners R Standing & R Park c/b, Rundown J McDougal & L Benson, J Frederiksen & R Ware, B Ferrier & D Ferrier, G Ireland & T English, M Fava & D Pobje, Best Individual Score D Ferrier, Putting M Jarrett, NTP’s 2 M Fava, 5 M Jarrett,

14 D Ferrier, 9 L Benson, Friday February 28 Club Competition Winner P O’Connor, Rundown J O’Donnell, P Newman, Saturday February 29 2BB Aggr. Stroke Winners J Robinson Snr., & J Robinson Jnr., Runners Up G Landon & D McGeary, Best Individual Score I Strange, Runner Up P Scroope, Rundown

K Mont & I Strange, J Olivieri & J Mulcahy, G Papworth & A Marshall, C Rixon & C Hastie, M Sneesby & M Gittoes, J Campbell & B Jacobson, P Mulherin & P Scroops, G Kingdom & A Sheather, NTP’s 2/11 D Ferrier/P Wall, 5/14 P O’Connor, Eagle L Papworth 13th hole, Pros Approach L Papworth, Best Individual Score Ladies C Youngberry, Mystery Numbers J Hennessy & S Manwarring, Monday March 2 Ladies Open Day Overall Winner R Lampard (Lis) 36, A Div Winner S Forsythe (Mac), 34 R/Up R Bell (WEH) 33, B Div Winner S Burgess (Ilk) 31, R/Up H Lowe (Lis) 30, C Div Winner S Olley (Lis) R/Up G Rodgers (Kyg) 28

Senior Vet. Winner H Graney (Mac.)31, Rundown A Mead (Cas), L Waring (l), G Ferrier (WEH), A Harris (Kyg), L Dean (Cas), G Edser (WEH), N Smith (Grf.) D Sernberg (L) , V Gleeson(Tev.), F Riddell (Bal) , D Coster (Lis), P Nolan (Lis), K Apps (Mac), P Huxtable (Lis), A Dean (Ilk), J Karam (Cas), P James (Grf

Sailing

RICHMOND RIVER SAILING & ROWING CLUB

Monohulls – 1. Aphrodite – Duncan Dey/Daniel Dey Gomelsky 2. Bluey – Kate Yeomans 3. Graeme Garden – Trent and Daisy Morgan

Trailer Sailors – 1. Spudgun – Matt Cartwright/Charlie Pearce 2. Run Rabbit Run – Colin Hinwood/Phil Causley/Dave Noble 3. Treasure Island – Paul Morris/Rod Smith

Catamarans – 1. Neo – Geoff Benson 2. Ozspray – Phill Robbins 3. Shore Thing – Col Woodbry

Gennakers – 1. Trade Secret – Barry Bradford/Anna Hugenholtz 2. Second Wind – Michael Wiley/Tara Goodey 3. Shachi – Bill Heuchmer

Soccer

FOOTBALL FAR NORTH COAST

ANZAC Day Cup and Callan McMillan Memorial Shield

ANZAC Day Cup Premier League: Bangalow v South Lismore (Fri), Jeff Schneider Field, 7pm; Alstonville v Lismore Thistles (Fri), Crawford Park, 8pm; Maclean Bobcats v Goonellabah (Sun), Wherrett Park (Maclean), 3:30pm; Richmond Rovers v Byron Bay (Sun), Bill Harris Field, 4:30pm; Lismore Thistles v Richmond Rovers (Tues), John Ryan Field, 6:30pm;

ANZAC Day Cup Open A: Lennox Head v TEBFC (Fri), SkHd2, 6:30pm; Shores United v Alstonville (Fri), NOS, 8pm; Casino RSM Cobras v Goonellabah (Sun), Cas1, 2:30pm; Ballina v Byron Bay (Sun), Saunders 1, 2:30pm; Richmond Rovers v MBVFC (Sun), E2, 2:30pm; Pottsville Beach v South Lismore (Sun), Potts1, 2:30pm;

ANZAC Day Cup Open B: Shores United v Ballina (Fri), NOS, 6pm; Lismore Thistles v Richmond Rovers (Fri), T1, 8pm; South Lismore v Kyogle (Sun), Sth Lis, 4:30pm; Pottsville Beach v MBVFC (Sun), Potts1, 4:30pm;

ANZAC Day Cup Grade 16: Lismore Thistles v Richmond Rovers (Fri), T1, 6pm; South Lismore v Byron Bay (Sun), Sth Lis, 2:30pm; Alstonville BYE

Callan McMillan A Division: Alstonville v Lismore Thistles (Fri), Crawford Park, 6pm; Lismore Thistles v Byron Bay (Sun), John Ryan Field, 2:30pm;

Swimming

SWIMMING NSWALES SPEEDO SPRINT SERIES-FINALS

Held at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre Homebush, Sydney, the Swimming North Coast team we selected from the heats swum on February 29 at Lismore and Taree. The results from both venues were merged together and the best swimmers were selected from each age from 8-13 in each of the four swimming strokes. Seventy Six swimmers were selected and represent 23 of the Area clubs. Medal winners:-Harrison Tancred Forster Aquatic 2nd 11 Boys 50m Breaststroke and Kalani Ellis Trinity Lismore 3rd 13 Girls 50m Backstroke.

Here are the Top ten

Alanna Bromhead Trinity Lismore 9th 12 Girls 50m Fly

Jett Burke Maclean Manta Rays 10th 11 Boys 50m Fly

Zoe Farmer Trinity Lismore 6th 11 Girls 50m Fly

Harrison Tancred Forster Aquatic 8th 11 Boys 50m Free

Tiggi Groves Kingscliff 9th 11 Girls 50m Free

Emma Green Casino 8th 8 Girls 50m Breaststroke

Alanna Bromhead Trinity Lismore 10th 12 Girls 50m Backstroke

Harrison Tancred Forster Aquatic 8th 11 Boys 50m Backstroke

Tiggi Groves Kingscliff 4th 11 Girls 50m Backstroke

13 and Under Boys Freestyle Relay 9th – Harrison Tancred Forster, Lochlan Bower Casino, Finlay Barker Portand Caleb Mavin Kempsey

13 and Under Girls Freestyle Relay 7th – Tanna Davey Forster, Tiggi Groves Kingscliff, Kalani Ellis Trinity and Alanna Bromhead Trinity

10 and Under Boys Freestyle Relay 10th – Hayden Griffin Casino, Rorey Smithn Kingslciff, Alexander Seamer Murwillumbah and William Bullpitt Lismore Workers

13 and Under Boys Medley Relay – 8th Finlay Barker Port, Harrison Tancred Forster, Caleb Mavin Kempsey and Lochlan Bower Casino

13 and Under Girls Medley Relay – 7th Kalani Ellis Trinity, Alanna Bromhead Trinity, Zoe Farmer Trinity and Tanna Davey Forster

10 and Under Boys Medley Relay – 7th Rorey Smith Kingscliff, William Bullpitt Lismore Workers, Jamyson Ellis Trinity, and Hayden Griffin Casino.

10 and Under Girls Medley Relay – 8th Frankie Supple Crescent Head, Jacqueline Button , Lismore Workers, Sophie Scislo Forster, and Kaitlin Perry Gloucester.

Casino Billy McGrath 12 50 fly 32nd, 50 free 21st, 50 back 34th,Elle Hannigan 12 50 fly 35th, 50 free 39th,50 back 22nd, Belle Wall 11 50 fly 27th, 50 free 20th, Emma Green 8 50 fly 34th, 50 free 34th, 50 back 19th. Paiten Hampson 8 50 fly 37th, Lochlan Bower 13 50 free 26th,50 breast l32nd, Clayton Wilkinson 13 50 free 28th, 50 breast 28th, 50 breast 27th, Hayden Griffith 10 50 fly 36th, 50 free 34th, Hayden Comerford 12 50 breast 13th, Sarah Green 11 50 breast 23rd, Harper Gould 9 50 breast 18th,

Lismore Workers Aidan Arnison 12 50 fly 28th, 50 free 21st, 50 breast 34th, 50 back 24th, William Bullpitt 10 50 fly 27th, 50 free 20th,50 breast 19th, Jacqueline Button 10 50 fly 40th, 50 free 38th, 50 breast 21st, 50 back 35th. Rahni Pope 8 50 fly 32nd, 50 free 39th, 50 breast 40th, 50 back 32nd. Maya Shrestha 9 50 breast 43rd.

Trinity Lismore Jamyson Ellis 9 50 fly 11th, 50 free 31st, 50 breast 33rd, 50 back 23rd, Taylor Hancock 8 50 fly 30th, 50 free 42nd, 50 back 45th. Kalani Ellis 13 50 free 13th, 50 breast 34th, Alanna Bromhead 12 50 free 15th, 50 breast 13th, Zoe Farmer 50 free 31st, 50 back 15th, Noah White 50 breast 30th, 50 breast 25th,

Woodenbong Clay Shaw 11 50 fly 38th, Isla Shaw 9 50 free 44th and 50 breast 31st.

Well done to all swimmers representing the Swimming North Coast Area at this meet.