Sports icon regales room with her life at the top of her game

8th Mar 2017 1:28 PM
CHAMPION: Liz Ellis at the Back to Business Week breakfast .
CHAMPION: Liz Ellis at the Back to Business Week breakfast . CLAYTON LLOYD

MORE than 60 local business owners attended a Back to Business Week breakfast with former Australian netball champion Liz Ellis last week, where they were regaled with tales of her elite sporting career and what it takes to survive in 21st century business.

As well as being a three-time World Champion and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Liz has also been crowned a Member of the Order of Australia (AM), runs a sporting clinic for aspiring netballers and used to own an ice-cream shop.

Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Deborah Benhayon said Liz's tales of family and life as a top Australian sportsperson had the crowd in stitches at times but also left the audience inspired by her own career goals.

"She's a fantastic presenter... and had a great way of being open, engaging and accessible in her storytelling so everyone could connect,” Deborah said.

"She told us a great story about when she was 19 at the Australian Institute of Sport and how she gave up every Saturday night, partying with some rather dashing young men, because she was so focused on playing for the Australian netball team. It wasn't a decision that made her popular at the time. But she was prepared and focused. When an opportunity came up for team selection, Liz was picked not just for her considerable talent but for her commitment and dedication.

She achieved her dream because she kept her focus on what was singularly most important to her.

"She said the same has been true for her in business and said the key was three simple things - having purpose, developing a strategy and planning. And then, being okay with curve balls along the way, and learning to adapt and be flexible.”

The Back to Business Week breakfast with Liz Ellis was a NSW Government Business Connect Initiative supported by Lismore City Council, the Lismore Business Panel and Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Topics:  business breakfast lcci lismore liz ellis

