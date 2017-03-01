Spoonbill fledgling falls far from the nest

IN JANUARY, WIRES received a call to rescue a Royal Spoonbill chick that had fallen from its nest in the middle of Lismore. Spoonbill colonies can consist of many pairs, each building a solid bowl-shaped nest of sticks.

They seem to prefer large hoop pine trees and can be found nesting a considerable distance from water.

The nest was too high to enable WIRES to replace the chick and the following week another slightly younger chick fell. This chick was weak and suffering from heat exhaustion.

The chicks were taken into care, rehydrated and then fed until they regained strength.

When they were ready to fledge an attempt was made to return them to the nest tree, but all the other chicks had fledged and the spoonbills had left.

Getting the chicks into a flock was important, as although they were now self-feeding, they needed the experience and safety of other spoonbills to survive. Despite a search of all waterways surrounding Lismore, no spoonbills were sighted. Spoonbills can travel hundreds of kilometres to find suitable waterways and hopes of returning the two chicks into a flock were diminishing.

Finally, a flock of spoonbills was discovered in the waterways next to Seabird Rescue at Ballina and the two chicks were transported there. A couple of days later, SBR released them into the flock.

Contact WIRES for rescues, advice or inquiries. The 24-hour hotline, 66281898, is for all calls to WIRES in the Northern Rivers.