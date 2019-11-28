Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A tourist in Venice got a little ambitious when taking a selfie in the flooded city. Picture: @_SJPeace_
A tourist in Venice got a little ambitious when taking a selfie in the flooded city. Picture: @_SJPeace_
Offbeat

Split second before selfie disaster

by Gerren Keith Gaynor
28th Nov 2019 11:18 AM

A VIDEO of a tourist in Venice falling underwater while trying to take a selfie during the city's recent major flooding has garnered hilarious reactions online.

The video, originally shared on Twitter, shows the unidentified man wading through Venice's massive floods while holding a selfie stick, Fox News reports.

Within seconds, he takes an unfortunate plunge.

 

A tourist in Venice got a little ambitious when taking a selfie in the flooded city. Picture: @_SJPeace_
A tourist in Venice got a little ambitious when taking a selfie in the flooded city. Picture: @_SJPeace_

 

"I'm going to hell for laughing," said Twitter user StanceGrounded who shared the now-viral video on Sunday.

The video has been viewed more than 6.3 million times, with more than 65,000 retweets and 200,000 likes.

Reactions to the video were, not surprisingly, humorous.

 

 

"He may drown … but he's going to try to save that phone," one person tweeted.

"I can't stop watching or laughing," another Twitter user commented.

One sceptic called out the video, suggesting that maybe the whole thing was staged.

"You can see the floor in the shallow end, he looks at it and he takes a smaller step just to reach the edge then takes a big step," the critic tweeted. "I'm sending fake."

 

 

 

 

Another Twitter user, however, challenged that theory, tweeting: "The 'shallow end' is a flooded sidewalk, the 'deep end' is the actual canal. He probably didn't realise there was a canal there."

Other reactions focused more on the water itself and its potential health risks.

"Because walking into a body of toxic, polluted, bacteria-ridden, microscopic sewage-filled water seemed like a good idea," one user said. "For his sake, I hope his next stop was a hospital."

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
funny offbeat selfie venice

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        In with the new at popular historic hinterland pub

        premium_icon In with the new at popular historic hinterland pub

        Business NEW managers put "everything they've got" into the historic pub, and will be giving it a"facelift" and bringing back old favourites.

        PRICE GOUGING: Water crisis deepens as demands soar

        premium_icon PRICE GOUGING: Water crisis deepens as demands soar

        News Delays and expense for water deliveries raise questions for council

        How new coffee cart business was set up with ease

        premium_icon How new coffee cart business was set up with ease

        News THARUN Markandu would drive 15 kilometres into Lismore to get a good cup of coffee...

        MOST WANTED: Nine people police need to speak with urgently

        premium_icon MOST WANTED: Nine people police need to speak with urgently

        News POLICE are looking to speak with nine people they believe can assist them with...