Splendour tickets on sale this weekend for locals

28th Mar 2017 1:13 PM
Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

SPLENDOUR in the Grass is giving residents living in areas with postcodes 2478 through to (and including) 2484 an opportunity to buy tickets to the 2017 festival before they go on sale to the general public.

Music lovers will have to visit The Northern, 35-43 Jonson St, in Byron Bay, this Sunday from 10am. There is no need to queue before 10am. This is not a limited allocation of tickets.

The purchaser will need to show valid photo id showing their home address and postcode.

Eligible forms of ID are a current NSW driver's license or NSW proof of age card.　

Residents can buy tickets for up to four people.

Those intending to purchase tickets should set up a moshtix account beforehand at moshtix.com to make the purchase process on the day faster and easier.

No cash sales or eftpos will be allowed. Payment will only be by Visa or Mastercard credit/debit cards.

Ticket prices will be available soon on the Splendour website, as will the lineup for the main stages.　

Name and date of birth details will be required for every ticket being purchased.

Purchaser must also provide an email address to which tickets will be sent.

Tickets will not be provided on the day.

The line up is now available here.

Further festival information, including details of our Carbon Offset option, can be found at the Splendour website.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay local presale northern rivers entertainment splendour2017 whatson

