Splendour tickets: locals sale details revealed

SPLENDOUR in the Grass 2018 organisers have revealed details of the locals tickets sale for this month.
The festival's line up will be revealed by Triple J in their breakfast program on Wednesday, April 11.
Ticket prices and general sale details will be revealed just after the line up is announced via the festival's website.
Local ticket sales will be held at The Northern, 35/43 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Sunday, April 15, from 10am to 4pm.
Splendour in the Grass is giving residents with postcodes 2478 through to (and including) 2484 an exclusive opportunity to buy tickets to the 2018 festival before they go on sale to the general public.
Locals
The postcodes considered in the locals' sale are:
2478
- Ballina
- Coolgardie
- Cumbalum
- East Ballina
- Empire Vale
- Keith Hall
- Lennox Head
- Patchs Beach
- Pimlico
- Pimlico Island
- Skennars Head
- South Ballina
- Teven
- Tintenbar
- West Ballina
2479
- Bangalow
- Binna Burra
- Brooklet
- Coopers Shoot
- Coorabell
- Fernleigh
- Knockrow
- Mcleods Shoot
- Nashua
- Newrybar
- Possum Creek
- St Helena
2480
- Back Creek
- Bentley
- Bexhill
- Blakebrook
- Blue Knob
- Booerie Creek
- Boorabee Park
- Booyong
- Bungabbee
- Caniaba
- Chilcotts Grass
- Clovass
- Clunes
- Coffee Camp
- Corndale
- Dorroughby
- Dungarubba
- Dunoon
- East Lismore
- Eltham
- Eureka
- Federal
- Fernside
- Georgica
- Girards Hill
- Goolmangar
- Goonellabah
- Gundurimba
- Jiggi
- Keerrong
- Koonorigan
- Lagoon Grass
- Larnook
- Leycester
- Lillian Rock
- Lindendale
- Lismore
- Lismore Heights
- Loftville
- Marom Creek
- Mckees Hill
- Mcleans Ridges
- Missingham
- Modanville
- Monaltrie
- Mountain Top
- Nimbin
- North Lismore
- Numulgi
- Repentance Creek
- Richmond Hill
- Rock Valley
- Rosebank
- Ruthven
- South Gundurimba
- South Lismore
- Steve Kings Plains
- Stony Chute
- Terania Creek
- The Channon
- Tregeagle
- Tucki Tucki
- Tuckurimba
- Tullera
- Tuncester
- Tuntable Creek
- Tuntable Falls
- Upper Coopers Creek
- Whian Whian
- Woodlawn
- Wyrallah
2481
- Broken Head
- Byron Bay
- Ewingsdale
- Myocum
- Skinners Shoot
- Suffolk Park
- Talofa
- Tyagarah
2482
- Goonengerry
- Huonbrook
- Main Arm
- Montecollum
- Mullumbimby
- Mullumbimby Creek
- Palmwoods
- Upper Main Arm
- Wilsons Creek
2483
- Billinudgel
- Brunswick Heads
- Burringbar
- Crabbes Creek
- Middle Pocket
- Mooball
- New Brighton
- Ocean Shores
- Sleepy Hollow
- South Golden Beach
- The Pocket
- Upper Burringbar
- Wooyung
- Yelgun
2484
- Back Creek
- Boat Harbour
- Bray Park
- Brays Creek
- Byangum
- Byrrill Creek
- Cedar Creek
- Chillingham
- Chowan Creek
- Clothiers Creek
- Commissioners Creek
- Condong
- Crystal Creek
- Cudgera Creek
- Doon Doon
- Dulguigan
- Dum Dum
- Dunbible
- Dungay
- Eungella
- Eviron
- Farrants Hill
- Fernvale
- Hopkins Creek
- Kielvale
- Kunghur
- Kunghur Creek
- Kynnumboon
- Limpinwood
- Mebbin
- Midginbil
- Mount Burrell
- Mount Warning
- Murwillumbah
- Murwillumbah South
- Nobbys Creek
- North Arm
- Numinbah
- Nunderi
- Palmvale
- Pumpenbil
- Reserve Creek
- Round Mountain
- Rowlands Creek
- Smiths Creek
- Stokers Siding
- Terragon
- Tomewin
- Tyalgum
- Tyalgum Creek
- Tygalgah
- Uki
- Upper Crystal Creek
- Urliup
- Wardrop Valley
- Zara
Some of the areas in Northern NSW not included in the Splendour locals sale are Alstonville, Alstonvale and Wollongbar, in postcode 2477, Casino, Evans Head in 2470, plus Tweed Heads, Banora Point, Casuarina and Chinderah, among others, in postcode 2485 and onwards.
How to get them
The purchaser will need to show valid photo ID showing their home address and postcode.
Eligible forms of ID are a current NSW driver's license or NSW proof of age card.
Residents can buy tickets for up to four people in total.
There will be no cash sales or eftpos. Only payment by Visa and Mastercard credit or debit cards will be accepted.
Ticket prices will be available soon on the Splendour website, as will the line-up for the main stages.
Name and date of birth details are required for every ticket being purchased.
These details are printed onto each individual ticket and must match the ticketholder's ID which has to be shown at the festival gate.
Ensure you have the correct spelling of each ticketholder's first and last name and their exact dob in dd/mm/yyyy format.
Purchaser must also provide an email address to which tickets will be sent. Tickets will not be provided on the day.
Those intending to purchase tickets should set up a Moshtix account beforehand at moshtix.com to make the purchase process on the day faster and easier. Otherwise we will need you to set up your Moshtix Account at the point of purchase on the day and this will add significantly to the time taken to process your transaction and will then hold up others waiting in line.
More information:
. There will be no need to queue before 10am. This is not a limited allocation of tickets.
. If residents don't possess valid photo ID as listed above, Splendour suggests finding another local resident to purchase tickets for you.
. If you're going to be away on the day of the pre-sale, Splendour requests arranging for another resident with valid local ID to buy your tickets.
. Locals can buy tickets for friends or family who live outside the local area.
. Tickets are exchanged for wristbands at festival entry. Tickets and wristbands cannot be shared around.
. Do not contact The Northern Hotel, as they are not organising the sale. All inquiries must go to answers@splendourinthegrass.com
. Those aged 13 to 15 must buy a ticket to attend the festival and must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian when entering the festival and at all times whilst at the festival or in the campgrounds.
. Under 18s must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian at all times whilst in the festival campgrounds.
. Kids aged 12 and under are admitted free and must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian at the Entry gates and at all times at the festival or campgrounds.
. Under-18s cannot enter The Northern Hotel without adult accompaniment.
. This will be the only locals sale opportunity.
