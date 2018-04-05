Splendour tickets: locals sale details revealed

Peking Duk performs at main stage Splendour In the Grass 2017 with guests.

SPLENDOUR in the Grass 2018 organisers have revealed details of the locals tickets sale for this month.

The crowd goes wild for Dune Rats at the main stage on the second day of Splendour in the Grass 2017. Marc Stapelberg

The festival's line up will be revealed by Triple J in their breakfast program on Wednesday, April 11.

Ticket prices and general sale details will be revealed just after the line up is announced via the festival's website.

Local ticket sales will be held at The Northern, 35/43 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Sunday, April 15, from 10am to 4pm.

Splendour in the Grass is giving residents with postcodes 2478 through to (and including) 2484 an exclusive opportunity to buy tickets to the 2018 festival before they go on sale to the general public.

Locals

The postcodes considered in the locals' sale are:

2478

Ballina

Coolgardie

Cumbalum

East Ballina

Empire Vale

Keith Hall

Lennox Head

Patchs Beach

Pimlico

Pimlico Island

Skennars Head

South Ballina

Teven

Tintenbar

West Ballina

2479

Bangalow

Binna Burra

Brooklet

Coopers Shoot

Coorabell

Fernleigh

Knockrow

Mcleods Shoot

Nashua

Newrybar

Possum Creek

St Helena

The VIP Gold Bar where Elon Musk and Amber Heard were spotted is located behind the Amphitheatre at Splendour in the Grass. Javier Encalada

2480

Back Creek

Bentley

Bexhill

Blakebrook

Blue Knob

Booerie Creek

Boorabee Park

Booyong

Bungabbee

Caniaba

Chilcotts Grass

Clovass

Clunes

Coffee Camp

Corndale

Dorroughby

Dungarubba

Dunoon

East Lismore

Eltham

Eureka

Federal

Fernside

Georgica

Girards Hill

Goolmangar

Goonellabah

Gundurimba

Jiggi

Keerrong

Koonorigan

Lagoon Grass

Larnook

Leycester

Lillian Rock

Lindendale

Lismore

Lismore Heights

Loftville

Marom Creek

Mckees Hill

Mcleans Ridges

Missingham

Modanville

Monaltrie

Mountain Top

Nimbin

North Lismore

Numulgi

Repentance Creek

Richmond Hill

Rock Valley

Rosebank

Ruthven

South Gundurimba

South Lismore

Steve Kings Plains

Stony Chute

Terania Creek

The Channon

Tregeagle

Tucki Tucki

Tuckurimba

Tullera

Tuncester

Tuntable Creek

Tuntable Falls

Upper Coopers Creek

Whian Whian

Woodlawn

Wyrallah

2481

Broken Head

Byron Bay

Ewingsdale

Myocum

Skinners Shoot

Suffolk Park

Talofa

Tyagarah

2482

Goonengerry

Huonbrook

Main Arm

Montecollum

Mullumbimby

Mullumbimby Creek

Palmwoods

Upper Main Arm

Wilsons Creek

2483

Billinudgel

Brunswick Heads

Burringbar

Crabbes Creek

Middle Pocket

Mooball

New Brighton

Ocean Shores

Sleepy Hollow

South Golden Beach

The Pocket

Upper Burringbar

Wooyung

Yelgun

2484

Back Creek

Boat Harbour

Bray Park

Brays Creek

Byangum

Byrrill Creek

Cedar Creek

Chillingham

Chowan Creek

Clothiers Creek

Commissioners Creek

Condong

Crystal Creek

Cudgera Creek

Doon Doon

Dulguigan

Dum Dum

Dunbible

Dungay

Eungella

Eviron

Farrants Hill

Fernvale

Hopkins Creek

Kielvale

Kunghur

Kunghur Creek

Kynnumboon

Limpinwood

Mebbin

Midginbil

Mount Burrell

Mount Warning

Murwillumbah

Murwillumbah South

Nobbys Creek

North Arm

Numinbah

Nunderi

Palmvale

Pumpenbil

Reserve Creek

Round Mountain

Rowlands Creek

Smiths Creek

Stokers Siding

Terragon

Tomewin

Tyalgum

Tyalgum Creek

Tygalgah

Uki

Upper Crystal Creek

Urliup

Wardrop Valley

Zara

Some of the areas in Northern NSW not included in the Splendour locals sale are Alstonville, Alstonvale and Wollongbar, in postcode 2477, Casino, Evans Head in 2470, plus Tweed Heads, Banora Point, Casuarina and Chinderah, among others, in postcode 2485 and onwards.

How to get them

The purchaser will need to show valid photo ID showing their home address and postcode.

Eligible forms of ID are a current NSW driver's license or NSW proof of age card.

Residents can buy tickets for up to four people in total.

There will be no cash sales or eftpos. Only payment by Visa and Mastercard credit or debit cards will be accepted.

Ticket prices will be available soon on the Splendour website, as will the line-up for the main stages.

Name and date of birth details are required for every ticket being purchased.

These details are printed onto each individual ticket and must match the ticketholder's ID which has to be shown at the festival gate.

Ensure you have the correct spelling of each ticketholder's first and last name and their exact dob in dd/mm/yyyy format.

Purchaser must also provide an email address to which tickets will be sent. Tickets will not be provided on the day.

Those intending to purchase tickets should set up a Moshtix account beforehand at moshtix.com to make the purchase process on the day faster and easier. Otherwise we will need you to set up your Moshtix Account at the point of purchase on the day and this will add significantly to the time taken to process your transaction and will then hold up others waiting in line.

Client Liaison play the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on Day 3. Marc Stapelberg

More information:

. There will be no need to queue before 10am. This is not a limited allocation of tickets.

. If residents don't possess valid photo ID as listed above, Splendour suggests finding another local resident to purchase tickets for you.

. If you're going to be away on the day of the pre-sale, Splendour requests arranging for another resident with valid local ID to buy your tickets.

. Locals can buy tickets for friends or family who live outside the local area.

. Tickets are exchanged for wristbands at festival entry. Tickets and wristbands cannot be shared around.

. Do not contact The Northern Hotel, as they are not organising the sale. All inquiries must go to answers@splendourinthegrass.com

Crowds at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on Day 3 watching Client Liaison. Marc Stapelberg

. Those aged 13 to 15 must buy a ticket to attend the festival and must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian when entering the festival and at all times whilst at the festival or in the campgrounds.

. Under 18s must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian at all times whilst in the festival campgrounds.

. Kids aged 12 and under are admitted free and must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian at the Entry gates and at all times at the festival or campgrounds.

. Under-18s cannot enter The Northern Hotel without adult accompaniment.

. This will be the only locals sale opportunity.