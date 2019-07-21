Splendour 2019’s sexiest look yet

As the curtains fall on Splendour in the Grass 2019, festivalgoers have one last chance to bring their fashion A-game - and it's safe to say they have gone out with a bang.

Known as a big event on any young fashionista's calendar, Splendour has become one big fashion parade for the thousands of daring attendees, and the outfits this year came as no exception.

From leopard prints, bottomless chaps and barely-there crops, we thought we had seen it all, but the latest trend has pushed the boundaries to a new, sexier level.

Here are the most outrageous looks from the weekend.

It wouldn’t be Splendour without the fashion.

This daring attendee rocked her bottomless chaps.

It wouldn't be Splendour without some mesh.

Social media's been loving all the fierce festival looks so far (even if the likes aren't visible anymore).

Young punters braved the chilly temperatures by wearing close to nothing to watch their favourite acts during the four-day event.

Due to wrap up tonight, Australian music act the Hilltop Hoods have been announced to replace Chance the Rapper who cancelled his headline act due to illness.