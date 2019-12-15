Spin king’s warning on SuperCoach big guns

Shane Warne has been buoyed by D’Arcy Short’s improvement with the ball.

Spin king Shane Warne says he expects the two most expensive SuperCoach BBL players to justify their high price tags.

Melbourne Stars all-rounder Marcus Stoinis ($278,900, BAT-BWL) and Hobart Hurricanes star D'Arcy Short ($262,800) cost a combined $541,000, more than a quarter of SuperCoach's $2 million budget.

Short has been the leading run scorer in the past two Big Bash League seasons, amassing 572 runs in BBL07 and 637 in BBL08.

However, it is the powerful left-hander's improvement with the ball which has Warne most excited.

Short increased his output from three wickets in BBL07 to 10 last season and will be expected to shoulder a greater bowling load with Jofra Archer (England) unavailable and off-season signing Scott Boland injured.

"I think his left-arm wrist spin is underrated. I think he will take a lot of wickets this year," Warne said.

Short also impressed with the ball in England's Vitality Blast, snaring 13 wickets in 12 matches.

Warne said he expected Stoinis would be out to prove a point with the Stars, having lost his Australian spot after a disappointing World Cup which yielded only 87 runs and seven wickets.

Marcus Stoinis will be out to bounce back after a disappointing World Cup campaign.

WARNE'S VERDICT ON

Mitchell Marsh (Perth Scorchers) BAT-BWL $179,700

Marsh is in danger of missing the start of the BBL as he recovers from a broken hand. However, Warne expects him to figure prominently for the Scorchers when he returns.

"I think he is going to make a huge announcement this summer with the bat and the ball too," he said.

Marcus Stoinis (Melbourne Stars) BAT-BWL $278,900

Stoinis had the best average of player last season with 96.9 SuperCoach points a game. He'll need to replicate those sort of numbers to hold his starting price. "I think they have put him back to domestic cricket with Big Bash to perform and if he does, he'll be back in Australian colours very soon," Warne said.

Rashid Khan (Adelaide Strikers) BWL $203,300

Khan is too expensive to pick for his Round 1 SuperCoach bye, but he should be a priority trade target. The tricky leg-spinner bamboozles batsmen in the BBL. "Probably the best T20 player in the business. His batting has improved as well so watch out for some big sixes," Warne said.