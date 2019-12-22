Special effects and lights instead of fireworks for NYE festival

TROPICAL Fruits has replaced its traditional midnight New Year’s fireworks with a lights display.

Tropical Fruits general manager Marie Reilly confirmed the decision was taken by the club’s board in light of recent bushfires.

“A decision was taken by the board to cancel the regular fireworks display and replace them with a cold pyrotechnic display to be supplied by a local company,” she said.

“After taking extensive feedback from the community we felt this was the correct and most respectful thing to do and the best decision we could have taken.

“People coming to enjoy the main party at the Lismore Show grounds on December 31 will enjoy a show of lights that will simulate the effects of fireworks,” she added.

Tropical fruits New Year’s main party will also feature a live show after the light display.

Pyrotechnician Luke Kane from Mr Fireworks International will be in charge of this year’s show.

The Lismore born and raised man said he is working on a high-impact, high-security, environmentally-responsible show that will wow audiences.

“Tropical Fruits specifically said they wanted something that was recyclable or biodegradable, so other than some tape, everything we will be using will be reusable, recyclable or biodegradable,” he said.

TROPICAL Fruits party goers enjoy dance music and the atmosphere of the New Years celebrations at the Lismore Showground. Photo Jerad Williams / The Northern Star

“We will use special effects equipment for sparkling effects, so they will look like something that should be hot, but everything will be cold and safe.

“There are other special effects we will use where we mix liquids and light to offer big tower columns filled with what looks like smoke, similar to what you see at football shows, but it’s only using water and other ingredients, and it’s so safe that could even drink the water safely.

“We will also have close-proximity pyrotechnic effects that are of no risk, but still have that colour and bang that people expect.

“We will have lighting equipment that will offer different colours and strobe effect, and when you add that in to a music track it looks quite nice.”

Mr Kane said he was excited about helping Tropical Fruits with their special show at this year’s party as he has been a lighting technician at previous festivals.

“Tropical Fruits is such an important event for Lismore, in brings lots of money and it showcases our diversity, and it’s great that we can offer a show done locally that will ensure everyone is safe, that it’s environmentally friendly but will still have that wow factor that it’s become traditional at that dance party,” he said.

The pyrotechnician said the lighting and special effects side of his business has become very busy of late.

“People are looking for different options and we have great solutions; we have got so busy that we have committed all of our resources and materials until after the New Year.”

Tropical Fruits’s main dance party will be held at Lismore Showgrounds on December 31. The festival starts on December 29 with a parade through Lismore CBD. For details visit tropicalfruits.org.au.