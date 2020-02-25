Southwest Qld pinned and at mercy of epic inland sea

MAJOR flooding is occurring across southwest Queensland, with parts of St George bracing for significant inundation tomorrow.

Residents in the lower areas of St George are advised to prepare to evacuate as Balonne River levels are expected to reach up to 12.5m, which will cut the Balonne Hwy.

Emergency preparations are under way in Bollon which is expected to be impacted by floodwaters on Tuesday evening.

Dirranbandi residents are advised that floodwaters would reach them at the weekend.

It comes after torrential rain fell across southwest Queensland, with Charleville receiving 130mm over the weekend.

The inundation is a dramatic reversal on the region's fortunes.

Just 19 days ago, St George was on level five water restrictions and its dam sitting at just six per cent.

Aerial view of Charleville after a period of rain resulting in the Warrego River coming close to going over the road. Picture: Leon O'Neil

But today the E.J. Beardmore Dam is sitting at 100 per cent, or 12 months drinking water, and restrictions were yesterday scaled back to level one.

Further showers and storms are possible, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, although the rainfall is not expected to be as heavy.

Balonne Shire Council Mayor Richard Marsh said some low-lying properties would be cut off, but most homes had been lifted and all businesses were protected by a levy.

Flood preparations were also being made in Bollon, west of St George.