Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Weather

Southeast in firing line of ‘very unusual’ 40C-plus heatwave

by Cormac Pearson
30th Jan 2020 10:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HEATWAVE is sweeping the nation and southeast Queenslanders are in the firing line.

As Queensland's north endures through more heavy rain, the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting "very uncomfortable" conditions for the south.

Another warning from BOM has areas above Townsville to prepare for large storms.

 

 

Southeast Queensland will rise to some sweltering 40C days but it will be the humidity making them almost unbearable.

Ipswich starts its climb today reaching a high 35C and is forecast to hit a humid 39C on Monday.

BOM meteorologist Livio Regano says this won't be a normal hot day, suggesting "you're better off not being outside."

"It's not going to be a bone dry 'Melbourne 39C', it's going to be humid and very uncomfortable," he said.

The temperatures are only a couple of degrees above average but the humid conditions enhance the already 'steamy conditions.'

"In terms of temperatures alone, it's not that extreme, what's different is that the humidity is very high so the nights are very, very warm."

These conditions will plague the southeast with Logan and Brisbane to hit a muggy 35C on Monday.

Even though the Gold and Sunshine Coasts will miss the hot temperatures the trough hanging off the coast will maintain the humidity.

A cooler change is predicted to come around midway through next week but this only returns temperatures to normal summer conditions.

Gatton and Laidley are forecast to cook in the 40C range over early next week with Beaudesert hitting just under that.

The hottest temperature in Queensland coming from Thargomindah reaching 43C tomorrow.

 

 

With the heat coming up through New South Wales, the ACT has a currently total ban in place with 41 and 42 degrees forecast over the coming days.

Parts of central and northern NSW will reach 45 degrees over the coming days.

More Stories

Show More
heatwave hot weather southeast queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Binge drinking’ session at wedding ends in car crash

        premium_icon ‘Binge drinking’ session at wedding ends in car crash

        News THE court heard his relationship had broken down and he had a high-pressure job in IT.

        $20,000 to regenerate old duck pond ecosystem

        premium_icon $20,000 to regenerate old duck pond ecosystem

        News THE project will involve the removal of exotic weeds and pests, replanting and...

        Community to farewell artist Digby Moran

        Community to farewell artist Digby Moran

        News A public service will be held this Friday

        Turning the page on a music ‘match made in heaven’

        premium_icon Turning the page on a music ‘match made in heaven’

        News Rolling Stone launching new publication at Bluesfest.