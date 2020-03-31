Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lismore Base Hospital in Lismore.
Lismore Base Hospital in Lismore. Marc Stapelberg
Health

Sources of infection recorded as coronavirus tally rises

JASMINE BURKE
by
31st Mar 2020 3:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANOTHER case of COVID-19 has been reported in Northern NSW Local Health District, bringing the total to 38.

By likely source of infection:

Overseas acquired: 30
Contact of a confirmed case or in a known cluster: 3
Contact not identified: 2
Under investigation: 3

Total 38

Of the NNSWLHD cases, currently 4 COVID-19 patients are being cared for in hospitals, 1 of these is in ICU elsewhere in NSW.

The Public Health Unit is following up close contacts of cases who are located within NNSWLHD, who are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days from last contact with the confirmed case.

They will be contacted daily to check that they are well and anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms will be tested for the virus.

If you are considered a close contact of a confirmed case, a Health officer will contact you directly.

For advice and information about COVID-19 visit www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/diseases/Pages/coronavirus.aspx
Residents of NSW can also call new the 24-hour COVID-19 hotline on 13 77 88 for advice and support on non-health related enquiries.

For health related advice, please continue to liaise with your GP, or phone HealthDirect on 1800 022 222.

coronavirusnorthernrivers covid19 northern rivers health
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jail or $11k fine: NSW's strict new COVID-19 laws in effect

        Jail or $11k fine: NSW's strict new COVID-19 laws in effect

        News NSW residents face massive fines and even jail time if they break laws restricting non-essential travel and all gatherings to two people.

        $130b rescue package to keep 6 million in jobs

        $130b rescue package to keep 6 million in jobs

        Employment Find out if you are eligible for the payments

        New Aussie booze restrictions to control stockpiling

        premium_icon New Aussie booze restrictions to control stockpiling

        Smarter Shopping More limits on the amount of alcohol you can purchase

        Farmer’s market closes, order apples from the farm

        premium_icon Farmer’s market closes, order apples from the farm

        Business STANTHORPE Apples will make home deliveries to support their Northern Rivers...