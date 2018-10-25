Sorry, but I'm not terribly nice

I HAVE come to the realisation that I am not very nice. I know this because I went to a lunch party where everyone was terribly, terribly nice.

They all said nice things to each other, they all agreed with each other. A small amount of alcohol was offered, but only for those who drank (and I didn't dare in case I was labelled as a naughty wild child). Everyone agreed with each other and everyone said very nice things. Everyone complimented the food and each other's clothing/hairdo/ shoes/pets/photos of holidays. Gosh it was nice.

There were no arguments, not even a hint of disagreement. No one used swear words, nobody snuck off for smoke. It was very well-behaved, polite and very nice and I couldn't stand it. Too much niceness brings out the brat in me.

Let me explain. I know it's important to be good and kind and I strive to be so.

I just can't play let's pretend everything is good all the time. It's not. The world is full of wickedness and darkness.

Plus, I might add, that there are elements of 'not good' behaviour that are hugely interesting to watch and very attractive - think of the characters of Captain Jack Sparrow, Rake, Floki in Vikings and Loki in Norse mythology.

These people embody the trickster. They are playful, mischievous, and unpredictable.

They infuriate those who want codes of behaviour adhered to and the world to be a safe and ordered place.

Tricksters show us others ways of seeing. They test boundaries and they expose hypocrisy. The trickster stirs things up, unsettles the status quo. They create ripples and ructions. They can be exasperating.

They don't care.

This is also called coyote magic. Coyote magic may look like foolishness or trickery, but it's also about playfulness, hidden truths, and adaptability. It's about finding truth in dark places; not taking things too seriously. It's also about being naughty just for fun.

So what did I do at the lunch of the well behaved? I sat quietly in the very polite conversation and I resisted the urge to say something provocative. As I have said before, being well behaved is a terrible strain on my character, but I have learned, painfully, that there are times to shut up.

Leave the nice people alone, I said to myself. They're doing the best they can to make sense of an uncertain world.

But I imagine a trickster would have suddenly stood up and rapidly whisked the tablecloth right out from under all the plates and glasses, without disturbing a single thing or spilling a drop! The very good and very nice people would have gaped! They might even have fallen off their chairs!

I would have loved that to see that and I would laugh! (Told you - not nice).