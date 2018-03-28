Something good growing in town

EASTER has a traditional message of hope that has resonated through Christian culture for a very long time. The idea that one person, the example being Jesus Christ, could make a sacrifice that changes lives for the better.

In the past 12 months I have seen so many examples of people making a sacrifice, in response to the 2017 flood, that I believe it is fitting for our flood anniversary to fall on Easter weekend.

The theme of hope, of helping others, making sacrifices, should resonate with us all as we come together in the next few weeks.

This anniversary marks an important moment of reflection for many residents who may not have come to terms with the impact of the flood. Thanks to the hard work of the University Centre for Rural Health, we know many people are still feeling the effect and they need our help to find that hope for better things ahead.

It was actually very difficult to define what the anniversary should do and in the end it has become a space where people will bring their own meaning. We will gather in different ways, with different motivations and that is OK. We will mourn with Murwillumbah and their tragic loss of life.

We will celebrate with every local business that has survived and thrived. We will reminisce with the fellow volunteers who went door to door so neighbours and neighbourhoods could be saved. We will laugh and cry as the emotions bubble to the surface with each photo we see, even if we have seen them all before.

I hope and pray that this Easter weekend is one of hope For all.

The seed was planted 12 months ago and as our local bard Luke Vassella wrote, "Something good is growing out of this mud".