SOLD: What’s next for this former corner shop?

LANDMARK PROPERTY: The freehold of a landmark property at 180 Wyrallah Rd, East Lismore, also known as Fiveways, has been sold for the first time in over a decade.

A FORMER corner shop in East Lismore is set to get a new lease of life after being sold.

Mine & Gary’s Fiveways, on the intersection of Wyrallah Rd, Dibbs St, Harmony Ave and Murray St, has been purchased by their next door neighbours, the Lismore Wesleyan Methodist Church of Australia.

Originally listed for sale for $339,000, before the price dropped to $319,000, the landmark East Lismore property is understood to have changed hands for $280,000.

For many years the property operated as a general store called Mine & Gary’s Fiveways, but was known locally as “the fiveways” or simply “Gary’s” before closing on September 4 this year.

It last changed hands in 2006 for $300,000.

Rev Jackson Gill from the Lismore Wesleyan Methodist Church said it had been an exciting year for the congregation, after they purchased a former Presbyterian church building next door on Dibbs St.

“It’s been a blessing,” he said.

“In less than a year we have a church and now we will use this building to open the Wesleyan Methodist Community Centre.”

District Superintendent of the NSW District of the Wesleyan Methodist Church of Australia, Rev Lex Akers, said he was thrilled for the small community.

Rev Akers assisted the Lismore congregation with the negotiations to purchase the property.

“It’s wonderful for the congregation as they used to meet at the Seventh Day Adventist church,” he said.

“And now they have their own church and now this building which will be used partly as an op-shop.”

Ray White agent Mark Harley said the 436 sqm property had a residence attached and was an ideal entry-point to a highly desirable area.

It is understood the property will settle on January 16.

As a residence the new owners have a bargain as the median price for property in East Lismore is $390,000.