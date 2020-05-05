Menu
A solar company has been ordered to pay more than $14,000 after a worker fell to his death.
Business

Solar company fined over man's death

5th May 2020 6:38 PM

A solar company has been ordered to fork over more than $14,000 for shoddy safety measures after a worker fell to his death in Melbourne.

The 21-year-old was installing solar panels on the roof of a Kensington property in November 2018 when he fell and died in hospital.

Solar 2.0 Pty Ltd pleaded guilty in Bendigo Magistrates Court on Friday to failing to make sure construction work was carried out safely.

There was no fall protection in place at the property and the ladder used to access the roof didn't have a gutter guard fitted at the bottom, the court was told.

The company was ordered to pay $14,197 in costs.

WorkSafe Victoria said the man killed "deserved to return home safely to his loved ones, who are now left dealing with unimaginable grief".

Originally published as Solar company fined over Vic man's death

solar 2.0 pty ltd workplace death

