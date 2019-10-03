Social football program for women launched

FUN AND FITNESS: Lismore women are being encouraged to get fit through a more social and accessible format of football.

FUN AND FITNESS: Lismore women are being encouraged to get fit through a more social and accessible format of football. Contributed

LISMORE women are being encouraged to get fit through a more social and accessible format of football.

Northern NSW Football has launched its Kick-On for Women Program, a modified football program, in 22 locations across the state, including Lismore.

NNSWF CEO David Eland said the program was born from feedback from mums, sisters and girlfriends in football who were interested in the sport, however not able to overcome the barriers of self-confidence and time commitments.

"By creating safeenvironments, women wanting to learn the basic skills of the game can do so in a supportive, judgement-free and social space,” he said.

Kick-On for Women is aimed for females over the age of 16 who are currently not active or have had a period away from organised physical activity and highlighted that the program, is deliberately aligned to Sport Australia's Find Your 30 campaign.

"The 45-minute sessions are run on Monday evenings to help women kick-start their week,” Mr Eland said.

"They also run over an eight-week term, the shorter format designed to entice women who are time poor due to family and work commitments to participate in the program.”

Mr Eland said women's football has never been more popular throughout the region, with NNSWF reporting yet another 5 per cent increase in female participation across the region in the 2019 traditional football season.

Lismore's program commences October 21, with sessions from 6.30pm-7.15pm at the Southern Cross Football Centre, 32 Crawford Rd, East Lismore.

The program costs $50.

For more information or to register, visit northernnswfootball.com.au/kick-on.