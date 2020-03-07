Soccer club kicks health goals

SAFETY FIRST: Player welfare is paramount at East Ballina Football Club. junior players, Sarah 10, Xavier, 11 and Ben, 11, along with junior co-ordinator Mark (second left) thanked Beth from Amcal for the donation of 25 medical kits, one for each of the club's teams.

AHEAD of the 2020 season, one soccer club is ensuring the health and wellbeing of all players is as prominent as their ball skills.

Tintenbar East Ballina Football Club junior co-ordinator, Mark Vanem, said the club was focused on providing its young players with a supportive and fun environment.

And he is looking forward to welcoming players and their families to come along to their muster day at the need of the month so they can experience this first-hand.

“Our muster day is on Tuesday, March 31, from 4.30pm and we look forward to seeing new and returning players for all grades from U6 to U16,” he said.

“All skills levels are welcome; if you have never played the game before, we will want you to come along and have fun.”

Mr Vanem said the club was really supportive of its junior players.

“We are thrilled to announce the wonderful donation of 25 first aid kits, with ongoing medical item supply,” he said.

“This means there will be one new first aid kit for each junior and senior team, thanks to Amcal Chemist, East Ballina.

“Player welfare and safety in a fun environment is our first priority.”

Amcal proprietor, Rebecca Kelly. said she was pleased to support the club.

“My son has been part of the club for five years.” she said.

“They have wonderful volunteers who put so much time and energy into the club who make the game days great and I want to support them by keeping the kids safe from any little mishaps on the ground.”

Mr Vanem said the club grounds were also much better thanks to drainage works undertaken by the local council.

“This year, our fields have been updated with new drainage delivered by Ballina Shire Council which will bring an improved playing surface as well as improved player comfort, safety and enjoyment,” he said.

Anyone interested in playing for Tintenbar East Ballina Football Club juniors, phone Mark Vanem on 0416 380576.

See the club’s Facebook page TintenbarEastBallinaFootballClub.