So you think you can dance?

The Quad in Lismore is a hive of activity with The Spin Cycle program for November/December 2018 announced and it's new bamboo shade structure, Woven, in place. Sophie Moeller

SPIN is a program of curated dance acts at The Dance Cycle - a custom made dance floor in the Quad.

The free program curated by local artists Katie Cooper-Wares and Kate McDowell runs every Saturday night until December 15 from 7-9pm.

Spin features local established and emerging dance artists with performances, interactive experiences and workshops, so come dance with us under the stars.

This Saturday

Arte Gitana, a group that specialises in the Spanish art of Flamenco, will conduct a short dance workshop and then open the dance floor so everyone can all kick up their heels together.

November 24

Mae Wilde with a panel of judges including Kirk Page, Kate McDowell and Katie Cooper-Wares will host an Interpretive Dance' Interactive Game Show - hosted by 'Fancy yourself a disco wiz? A hip-hop hero? A jazz hands jezebel?'

Sat December 1

Sprung!! Integrated Dance Theatre - Dancers with and without disabilities showcasing their inspiring dance theatre works that explore the human condition and promote a more inclusive society.

Sat December 8

Double Bill: Demonstrations and Workshops & open dance floor

1: Physical theatre, circus & creative play

2: Capoeira: an Afro-Brazilian martial art that combines elements of dance, acrobatics and music

Sat December 15:

Double Bill:

1: Mitch King & Tess Eckert - Hip Hop performance and workshop

2: The Flash Collective - 90s Rave

Wear white or neon clothing/costumes for a spin rave finale to remember!!!

Dance Cycle is a coin operated dance floor that anyone can use. A repurposed ex-laundromat washing machine powers four speakers which surround a custom-made dance floor.

The Dance Cycle can be used by anyone any time. Just use any device with a headphone jack such as an iPod, phone or Mp3 and plug it into the converted washing machine, insert $1 to activate and get dancing! It was inspired by placemaking company Gap Filler who designed the project in Christchurch after the earthquakes.

as a place for people to dance in public after loosing their dance venues. The Quad loved the idea and brought it to Lismore!

The Quad is brought to you by Lismore City Council and SCU.

